Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Tesla China

Cars

Here’s the Real Story Behind Tesla’s “Recall” of 285,000 or 249,000 Vehicles in China

Published

Reuters has reported that Tesla “recalled” 249,855 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China, and also noted that owners were not required to return their vehicles. Bloomberg noted that the number was higher than 285,000 vehicles and that the recall was over “Autopilot issues.”

What the average consumer may not realize is that this “recall” isn’t a typical recall and that it’s an issue that is easily fixed. Usually, when the average consumer thinks of auto recalls, they think that they have to return the vehicle for either their money back or a loaner until the original is repaired.

In the case of Tesla’s recent recall, this is not what’s happening. The Reuters article, which is paywalled, briefly noted that this wasn’t an actual recall — it involves an over-the-air software update. That’s it. Twitter user Ray4Tesla found the report the article cited and shared the translation on Twitter.

The document, issued by the China State Administration for Market Regulation, stated that Tesla recalled some of its imported and domestic made-in-Chine Models 3 and Y vehicles. It also said that Tesla would contact its customers through the Tesla Service Center to upgrade their vehicles at no cost to them.

The issue, the document noted, would likely cause the driver to accidentally activate the active cruise function. The document described several scenarios in which this could happen and pointed out that it could lead the driver to misjudge their control of the vehicle leading to an accident.

Ray4Tesla also noted that Tesla proactively issued the recall, rather than a regulator finding an issue and requiring it.

Tesla’s decision to take recall measures was to eliminate any potential safety hazards. No one has to give up their car and wait forever to have it fixed.

Autopilot Is Not At Fault Here

The Bloomberg piece alluded to the fact that Autopilot was a concern in this case. The real issue is that Tesla wanted to make sure it couldn’t easily be activated. However, many will see these headlines and without reading the article just assume the worst.

The “recall” is just another example of Tesla’s value on safety as its number one focus when designing vehicles. In the below tweet, Elon was replying to a customer who was involved in a horrible crash that probably would have killed someone had their car not have been the safest one ever tested by the NHTSA. In yet another case, we see Tesla taking safety extra seriously.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

GM Plant Security Mistakes Tesla For Foreign-Made Vehicle, Tickets Owner For “Foreign In Domestic Lot”

It’s Saturday, so how about a fun/funny story? The idea that a Tesla isn’t an American car is not only a myth, but is...

4 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Giga Texas Named Manufacturing Project Of The Year By Area Development Magazine

Over in Texas, Area Development Magazine has named Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas “Manufacturing Project of the Year.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that Tesla’s Gigafactory...

5 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Showroom In Connecticut Put On Hold Over Dealership Lawsuit

The Town of East Hartford’s Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) has placed a hold on a special use permit and site plan modification for...

12 hours ago

Cars

Where Should All The New EV Chargers Go?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris Just about everyone who follows the electric vehicle scene agrees that a lot more public charging stations...

13 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.