Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Germany’s Plugin EV Share More Than Doubles To 23.5% In July – Combustion Share At Record Low

Published

Germany, Europe’s largest auto market, and the world’s 4th largest, saw plugin electric vehicle market share more than double year-on-year to 23.5% share in July 2021. Old-school combustion powertrains fell to a record low of 59.2%, with diesels under 20%. Overall auto volumes in July were down almost 30% compared to the pre-COVID July 2019 result.

 

July’s combined plugin result of 23.5% consisted of 10.8% full battery electrics (BEVs) and 12.8% plugin hybrids (PHEVs), a ratio roughly in line with recent months. The year-to-date cumulative plugin share now stands at 22.6% (10.7% BEV, 11.9% PHEV), up from 8.51% at this point in 2020.

Non-electric-assist combustion powertrains fell to their lowest ever share, at 59.2% (from 77.5% YOY), with diesels doing particularly badly at 19.7% (from 28.4% YOY):

Germany’s Recent Favourite BEVs

We don’t yet have much model data for July, but we know that 2021’s runner up so far, the Tesla Model 3, had its one of its customary  low-shipment months in July (just 489 units, down from June’s 4462 units). Based on recent trends, we can expect the month’s BEV best sellers to have been once again the Volkswagen siblings the e-up! and ID.3.

The Hyundai Kona, Renault ZOE, and Smart Fortwo likely rounded out the top 5 spots in July. Here’s a reminder of the data we do know –  this year’s most popular plugins up until the end of June (keep an eye out for Jose’s  updated rankings coming in a couple of weeks):

It will be interesting to see whether the Audi Q4 e-tron is starting to shift in decent volumes in Germany, and whether the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 had any deliveries in July (as it did in Norway at decent volume, as well as just a handful in Sweden).

Another exciting newcomer, the Mercedes EQS, is due to start deliveries in August, though as an expensive vehicle, don’t expect it to enter the top 10 or even top 20 ranks.

The upcoming BMW BEVs, the i4 and iX are scheduled to arrive a bit later, in November.

When will the Tesla Model Y start to arrive in Germany? Maybe in September, shipping in from Shanghai? Or will the German consumer wait patiently for the local Berlin Model Y to start to emerge at the end of this year or early next?

Outlook

Right now the German plugin market share is solid at nearly 25%, but has not yet demonstrated a strong up-tick this year. This is mostly a normal annual pattern (though 2020 bucked the trend), and it’s worth remembering (2nd graph above) that plugin share came out of the gate in January already pretty high, above 20%.

August, or at latest September, usually marks a step-change for plugin share in Germany, so we will have to remain patient a bit longer to see the steepness of the growth this year. Even if growth in the coming months is slow-and-steady, rather than spectacular, since 2021 started strongly above 20%, the cumulative share for the year will be at least 24% to 25%, which will be close to double the 13.5% full year share of 2020.

However, I’m still expecting to see a decent up-tick in August or September with results above 25% and around 35% in December with a full year result in the high 20-something percent range.

What do you think? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

 

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Max is an anthropologist, social theorist and international political economist, trying to ask questions and encourage critical thinking about social and environmental justice, sustainability and the human condition. He has lived and worked in Europe and Asia, and is currently based in Barcelona. Find Max's book on social theory, follow Max on twitter @Dr_Maximilian and at MaximilianHolland.com, or contact him via LinkedIn.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Clean Technologies Are Often Inaccessible To The Poor & Unbanked, Especially In The US

When I was in college, I thought I was poor. I could only afford a Chevy Cavalier with manual windows, a small apartment, and...

9 hours ago

Cars

Volkswagen’s Ideas For 5 Things To Do While Charging Your ID.4

Volkswagen has put out some ideas for what new ID.4 owners (or many other EV owners) can do while charging their cars. I’m going...

1 day ago

Clean Power

We The Power: How Community Energy Can Free People & Help The Planet

Originally published on The Beam. By Emanuela Barbiroglio Born and raised in the German city of Schönau, Sebastian Sladek learned the meaning of the...

1 day ago

Cars

Bringing Back Local French Icon Renault 5 Is Not An Option To Replace Leading European BEV Star Renault ZOE

As I wrote before, Renault managers still have trouble understanding what is happening in the car market. It is as if they have fallen...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.