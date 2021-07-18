Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Cybertruck NYC
Tesla Cybertruck in NYC on May 8th, 2021. Image courtesy of Mira Shahan & Brendan Miles for CleanTechnica.

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Admits Tesla Cybertruck Could Be A Flop. Says He Doesn’t Care.

The Truth About Cars says the Tesla Cybertruck will be a flop. What do you think?

Published

On July 15, Tim Healey, writing in The Truth About Cars, offered this opinion. “I’ve been thinking this for quite some time — since the unveiling, really — and the more I see the truck in the news, the more I think it might be Tesla’s first true flop as a model. It looks like a one-off Hot Wheels toy come to life. You know the kind — those weird little toy cars that looked as if they’d be impossible to produce.”

Well, that’s not going to make the Tesla fanboys too happy, is it? All we have to say on the subject is, opinions are like noses. Everybody has one.

Healey goes on to say, “I still remember the launch in November 2019. It took place on the back end of press days for the Los Angeles Auto Show. We weren’t invited, and that’s fine — I was at dinner with another OEM anyway the night before driving one of that company’s prototypes.

“During a lull in conversation at Spago in Beverly Hills, we journalists started checking our phones to see what Tesla was showing. The reaction among the assembled media and PR folks was less than enthused. It sure seemed like it wouldn’t be able to do what trucks are supposed to do, at least not well. It does have a bed and lockable storage, and the claimed towing numbers are impressive, but it seems like the Rivian, Ford F-150 Lightning, and the upcoming GMC Hummer will be more usable as trucks.” Naturally, Elon had something to say about Healey’s opinion piece.

Musk is not wrong. GM, Ford, Dodge, and to some extent Toyota and Nissan have all tried their best to capture whatever the essence of pickup-truckness is that causes Americans to run out and buy them like lemmings following each other over a cliff. Each has a distinctive grille meant to intimidate other drivers as much as possible. Every year, those grilles get higher, wider, and more aggressive looking, which seems to bring more customers into their showrooms.

The Cybertruck, quite obviously, is not playing that game, which may turn out to be its greatest strength. But Honda’s experience could have a lesson for Tesla. Early models of its Ridgeline pickup truck had flying buttresses along the sides of the load bed. Sales were dismal. The current version of the Ridgeline does away with those sail panels and sales have perked up nicely. Nevertheless, Tesla may have over 1 million reservations for the Cybertruck already.

The not yet released electric Hummer has already had an effect on the Cybertruck. People are in awe of the Hummer’s 4 wheel steering that allows it to crab-walk sideways. Tesla has already announced the Cybertruck will also have 4 wheel steering available when it goes on sale. Competition really does improve the breed. But the rest of the design has changed little since the Cybertruck was unveiled, including the absence of door mirrors.

Naturally, Musk tweets and the TTAC’s story have created quite a stir on the EV subreddit forum, where many question whether the Cybertruck, with its angular front end, will meet pedestrian safety regulations. On the subject of looks, here’s a sampling of the 300 comments so far:

“I liked it when they introduced it, I still like it now. I’m not getting one for two reasons: It won’t fit in my garage. My partner hates how it looks and said she wouldn’t want to ride in it. But even though it’s weird looking, something about it appeals to me.” Victheone

“I think it’s more different than ‘ugly.’ It’s the differentness that doesn’t appeal to many people. But it’s the differentness that appeals to others. It does at least look strong, hard to argue with that. Whether it’s as strong as it appears is anyone’s guess, but ultimately it doesn’t really matter. It definitely grows on you; I liked it less initially, but once I got over the shock then it’s not so bad. It doesn’t sit quietly. If someone wants attention they will defiantly get it in one of these, which tells me it won’t be an outright flop. I think it looks decent tbh.” GlobalShutter

“Ford and GM both have more practical, durable and good looking EV trucks coming out in the next year or two. Not to mention that spares you from having to buy anything made by that bastard Elon Musk.” Sozialismus1917

“Frankly it could be uglier and I’d still buy it. I like the stainless steel. I like the big FU to the gas guzzling pickup world. I like the locked vault and the power and the big visibility out the front and the range. It’s gonna be great.” randamm

Your opinion may vary. See dealer for details!

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

A Million Dollars Worth of Cars

With the current exchange rate and the taxes, delivery charges and on-road costs, a Tesla can cost a lot of money in Australia. The...

2 hours ago

Batteries

Tesla Is Inviting Its Energy Customers In California To Join Its Virtual Power Plant

Tesla is inviting its Energy customers living in California to join Tesla’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and help stabilize the grid. Virtual power plants...

16 hours ago

Batteries

Tesla Launches Megapack Order Page & Pricing

Tesla has launched a new order and pricing page for its Megapack, which provides utility-scale energy storage. Up until recently, there have been very...

18 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla Now Offers FSD Subscription For $199 To Eligible Owners

Tesla is now offering a Full Self-Driving subscription monthly package for $199. This gives Tesla owners a monthly option instead of just an upfront...

19 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.