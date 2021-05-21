Tesla Cybertruck Looks Out Of This World, Wows People Even In NYC (VIDEOS)

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX.

Tesla’s futuristic electric pickup truck created quite a stir when it was spotted recently in New York City prior to Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. The Cybertruck turned heads when it was spotted in Times Square driving through the streets of the Big Apple. It transformed the streets of NYC into the look of a futuristic sci-fi movie set.

To that end, Tesla’s Cybertruck really showcases the Blade Runner theme in NYC’s modern and dark backdrop with neon signage all around. Perhaps the Cybertruck was in its natural habitat. Elon Musk has made reference to the movie as an inspiration for the Cybertruck’s design aesthetic.

One more video of the Tesla Cybertruck driving through Times Square in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/CzSTXe1sXl — 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐢𝐡𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧 (@ericrihlmann) May 8, 2021

Elon Musk also appreciated the photo. “Great pic,” he tweeted. Eric Rihlmann also posted a couple of short videos of the Cybertruck driving around Times Square in Manhattan. It seemed to quickly catch even the most jaded New Yorkers’ attention with its irreverent design aesthetic — the hype is real.

1/2 Full Sequence of Tesla #Cybertruck driving through Times Square New York City before Elon Musk hosted SNL. pic.twitter.com/VBWhdqvqhJ — 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐢𝐡𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧 (@ericrihlmann) May 11, 2021

Tesla officially posted a short video of the Cybertruck roaming the streets of NYC as well. It looks like it was made for New York City’s late night excursions.

Oddly satisfying to see this IRL… or is this a simulation? @Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/U9mP4RqGg9 — Albert C. Lee (@albertclee) May 8, 2021

Another Tesla enthusiast, Albert C. Lee, tracked the Cybertruck in NYC and took several photos and a few videos of the stainless steel giant at multiple locations.

A red Model 3 is seen side-by-side with the Cybertruck in the above photo and a white Model Y is coming from behind. Perhaps Elon Musk was riding in the Cybertruck and these were security cars covering him during his recent New York trip.

The Cybertruck prototype was last seen at Tesla’s under-construction Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, when Elon Musk visited to check the progress of the manufacturing plant last month. Giga Texas will be the first Tesla factory to start production of the Cybertruck, estimated to happen as early as later this year.

