Tesla Cybertruck — Size Matters

January 16th, 2021 by Kurt Lowder

The Tesla Cybertruck has been repeatedly described as “polarizing.” However, its looks have been growing on a number of people, because the Cybertruck design is superior in so many ways. With the Cybertruck, form follows the function. The Cybertruck will come to dominate because it was designed based on first principles. Its triangular shape makes it strong, aerodynamic, and easy to manufacture.

The following video does an excellent job of explaining why the Cybertruck looks the way it does. I share it with you so that you may share its lessons with others. Charging Forward is the new YouTube channel that created the video below. Perhaps consider subscribing, as this channel shares the same purpose as Tesla and CleanTechnica — one for all, and all for one.

The Cybertruck is strong yet light, because of its brilliant exoskeleton design. Its cold-rolled stainless steel exterior provides structural support and is impervious to the wear and tear that destroys the luster of so many pickups.

As you may recall, the Cybertruck’s cold-rolled stainless steel exterior requires no paint job. The money saved on a useless, expensive, and fragile coat of paint went instead into a larger battery pack. Additionally, more money was spent on the larger battery pack because the Cybertruck does not use a prosaic body-on-frame design. That is how trucks have been built for over a century, and it’s time to drop that bad design.

The exoskeleton design makes more room for batteries, a large compartment, and an incredible 6.5 foot bed. I, for one, cannot wait to camp in the bed, which hopefully will be climate controlled. For comparison, the standard F-150 only has a 5.5 foot bed. Additionally, the Cybertruck’s strength allows it to hold a massive 3,500 pound payload, and that explains the clickbaity “Size Matters” headline. (See video above.)

If you have followed the Tesla Cybertruck for some time, then this is not news to you. However, if you care about the transition to renewable energy, then it is worth your time to study these facts over and over again to become an effective advocate for the Tesla Cybertruck.

Ideally, we would all be driving around in small vehicles, but we do not live in an ideal world. To complete the transition to renewable energy, we cannot just legislate it — we have to take the fossil fuel industry and supportive auto industry beat them at their own game.

For all intents and purposes, the Cybertruck has done that. With a rumored 500,000+ Cybertruck reservations, Tesla’s market capitalization has recently soared to more than $800 billion. That is over 21 times the market capitalization of Ford!

Moreover, Elon Musk has become the richest person in the world. Putting aside wealth inequality, I am so pleased to see Musk hold this immense power. He does not care about the money. His wealth is merely a means to end, with that end being the survival of human civilization, the environment, and human consciousness.

Being an early adopter of the Cybertruck is the best thing you can do for the environment in the near term. Just imagine what Musk and Tesla will do with the proceeds. Tesla builds cars, solar power systems, batteries, and has hinted at a more efficient HVAC system for homes and buildings. What is to stop Tesla from disrupting other polluting and/or inefficient industries?

Tesla is so mission-driven, and over the decades, Tesla will continually innovate to complete its mission. Tesla will help end planned obsolescence. Accordingly, the best of the best want to go to Tesla to create innovations to save the world, and equally, they want to work at Tesla because Tesla is S3XY cool.

The Tesla Cybertruck is badass, but it’s just a stepping stone. The future will be self-driving taxis, shuttles, and buses. When you buy a Cybertruck, you will be driving around a giant billboard for the future. Additionally, buying a Cybertruck gives Tesla the resources to create that future. It is likely the robotaxis of the future will contain many of the designs that we see in the Cybertruck.

It is also important to note that every Tesla Cybertruck, whether it has Autopilot software enabled or not, will be sending valuable data back to Tesla to train its neural networks. By providing this data, each Tesla owner is doing far more for the environment than they realize. This future is brilliantly explained in detail in the video above by Rutt Bridges.

All photos by Kyle Field/CleanTechnica

