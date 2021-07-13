Connect with us

Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Report: Tesla & Samsung Sign $436 Million Deal For Cybertruck Cameras

Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Tesla have reportedly signed a $436 million deal for cameras for the Tesla Cybertruck, according to SamMobile, a popular platform for Samsung mobile users. Future Cybertruck owners will have their rearview mirrors powered by Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

The report noted that the news comes from a couple of publications in South Korea stating that Samsung’s camera modules will be used by the Tesla Cybertruck. The article also noted that the Cybertruck prototype does not have conventional rearview mirrors, but was equipped with an array of cameras connected to the dashboard’s displays.

The production model will be similar to the original prototype and the reports confirm that the Cybertruck will have a mirrorless design. Another thing that was also mentioned is that Samsung’s new PixCell LED headlamp will be used by Tesla for its future EVs.

Perhaps this bit of news is hinting at some more upcoming information about the start of Cybertruck production?

