Ford Mustang Mach-E Outsells Ford Mustang Gasmobile!

I’m sure that I asked at some point when the Ford Mustang Mach-E would start outselling the conventional, old-school Ford Mustang, which is actually a fairly high seller among cars. Well, June already got us there. We’ll see how the rest of the year goes, but here are the uplifting numbers from June:

Ford Mustang Mach-E — 2,465 sales

Ford Mustang — 2,240 sales

Another interesting stat is that the conventional Mustang’s sales in June 2020 totaled 4,522. Is the Mustang Mach-E actually “stealing” sales from the conventional Mustang? One has to wonder.

As far as 2021 sales (first half of year), the Mustang Mach-E has a long ways to go to catch up, as the current score is 12,975 for the Mach-E versus 31,950 for the conventional Mustang. Furthermore, from that angle, conventional Mustang sales in 2021 are only down a little compared to 2020, when they were 33,786.

The problem is that even if you extend this 2,465 June sales out 12 months, that’s just 29,580 sales in a year. … Yikes. Say that Ford sells another 70,000 in Europe, a much hotter EV market. That would get us to 100,000.

Yes, that doesn’t compare to the Model 3 and Model Y, which are now averaging 100,000 sales a quarter each and seem to easily be approaching half a million sales a year each (once Giga Berlin production gets rolling), but if you look at the world’s top sellers so far in 2021, that would easily make the Mustang Mach-E a top 10 best seller. Aside from those two Teslas and the shockbuster Wuling Mini EV, no other electric vehicle is certain to pass 100,000 sales in a year. The Volkswagen ID.4 looks likely to, though. Incidentally, the Mustang Mach-E was a 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year nominee and the Volkswagen ID.4 was the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year winner.

What do you think of the Mustang Mach-E’s potential?

I certainly love the Mustang Mach-E. Not enough to buy it over a Tesla, but enough that I can wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone who is considering it and enough that I’d have one in my garage if I was a billionaire. For more insight into the Mustang Mach-E, see some of our review articles on it: