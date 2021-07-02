Tesla Smashes Records, Delivered 201,250 Vehicles in 2nd Quarter (199,360 Model 3 or Model Y)

Tesla had another blockbuster quarter, delivering more than 200,000 vehicles, the first time it has ever done so. Well, that is the first time any automaker has delivered more than 200,000 electric vehicles in a quarter. Tesla produced 206,421 vehicles, about 5,000 more than it delivered. (It’s surprising that Elon didn’t stop the machines at 206,420, but that’s just a goofy side joke.)

I’ll have more charts exploring Tesla’s progress shortly, but in the interest if getting the news out quickly, there’s just the one above and the one below, both of which show Tesla’s meteoric rise in the past year (or past decade) using official Tesla figures.

Notably, as well, only 7% of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y deliveries were for people leasing the vehicles. That’s a very low percentage of vehicles being leased for this vehicle class, and there are at least a few potential explanations for that.