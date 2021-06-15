Geely Vision Starburst Is Your Futuristic Neon Dream Machine

Geely has been on a bit of an automotive roll lately, with its Volvo and Polestar brands winning acclaim and market share while its Lotus cars brand is redefining the hypercar market with its 2000 HP all-electric Evija. Its latest concept, though, is working to advance its own brand-name — and the Geely Vision Starburst screams “advanced” from just about every angle. Just look at this thing!

“In the conceptual design form, bursting energy and constant outward tension result in a twisted profile with curved surfaces that appear to rotate and stretch,” Geely says of its chiseled, illuminated concept car. “In its details, the design takes inspiration from stellar rays and waves in the folding and crossing of lines and surfaces.”

All those lines and surfaces serve to advance the Chinese automaker’s new “Expanding Cosmos” design philosophy. In the Vision Starburst, that means combining sharp creases with some eye-catching LED strips in a proportion that is not unlike the Polestar Precept “promise car” shown last year — which begs the question: under the skin, are they the same?

Tough to say, but Geely loves to share platforms between its brands, and the economies of scale might make sense for what is, at its core, a sharp-looking, upscale coupe. What do you guys think? Check out the images, below, and let us know what you think of the Tron-like interior and Tesla Model X-style gullwing doors in the comments section at the bottom of the page. While you’re there, let us know if you’d like to see something like this on US roads in the next few years — I’m sure your friendly neighborhood Volvo dealer would love to know!

Source | Images: Geely, via Slash/Gear.