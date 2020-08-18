Geely Preface Is A Polestar 2 Given The Luxe Treatment

August 18th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

The new Polestar 2 is being hailed by many in the automotive industry as a true competitor to the Tesla Model 3. Not just a competitor, but a high-performance standard-bearer with stiff suspension, aggressive brakes, body-hugging sport seats, and sticky, low-profile tires. By all the early accounts, it’s a great car — but what if you want all the slick EV tech and Volvo-family safety features that the Polestar 2 offers, but you also want something that’s less about laps, and more about luxury? In that case, the car you want is the all-new Geely Preface.

Based on the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform as the Volvo XC40, XC40 ReCharge, and Polestar 2, the Geely Preface first debuted at the 2019 Shanghai show as a thinly veiled concept to gain advance interest in the car, and the reviews were positive enough that not much has changed.

“We have strived to retain many of the aspects of the Preface Concept sedan that we showed in 2019,” explained Guy Burgoyne, Geely Design Shanghai Vice President. “With added feedback from Geely Auto users and our global fans we have retained many aspects, and also introduced several improvements to the production Preface.” To wit, the Preface’s headlights have changed slightly and the details of the “Cosmos” grille have been tweaked here and there. Inside, however, Geely has maintained a bit of mystery — these “first look” pictures don’t show the final interior, which will undoubtedly be different from the stark, angular bits shown at the show.

Or not, come to think of it, and that really would be something of a surprise, you know? Especially since the Preface is being presented as more of a luxury offering. And that begs the question, then, of what luxury even is, you know?

Too far off the trail? Maybe, but it’s a question that’s worth asking now that things like leather, power windows, and keyless entry/ignition are becoming more and more common. Is it power? Is it quiet? If those are key ingredients, how much of an advantage does a battery-electric car have over an ICE-powered one?

Take a look at the official Geely photos, below — along with the stark, angular interior of the concept — and let us know what you think of Geely’s take on hybrid and electric luxury in the comments section at the bottom of the page. And, if you’re in China, let us know if you’re planning on buying one!

2020 Geely Preface | First Look







Geely Preface Concept Interior | Shanghai 2019









Source | Images: Geely, Global Geely, via Motorpasión.









