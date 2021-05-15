Connect with us

Rivian Shows Up To Support EV Owners Fighting For EV Freedom In Connecticut

Connecticut EV owners are still fighting for their right to buy EVs in their state. Recently, I reported on how local dealerships were doing their best to get the bill blocked. Yesterday, Rivian showed up to lend more support. The EV Club of Connecticut and the Tesla Owners Club of Connecticut shared their experiences.

Rivian brought the pre-release of its R1T electric truck to Connecticut as a show of support for the EV Freedom Bill, SB 127 — which, if passed, would allow Rivian and other automakers selling EVs to sell directly to consumers. This would bypass the toxic and outdated dealership model and be considered a win for advocates of clean energy and clean electric vehicles.

Senator Will Haskell also shared his thoughts. He tweeted that companies such as Rivian are eager to expand their businesses to Connecticut but the outdated dealership laws prevent this from happening.

Below are some photos that were provided to CleanTechnica from William Cross from the event. You can view the full album here.

Related: You Vote! 2021 CleanTechnica Car Of The Year Competition

Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

