Connecticut’s SB 127 and the Fight for EV Freedom

Electric vehicle brands and legislators will be holding a live press conference with local media in Connecticut on Monday, March 22, at 10:00 AM EST. The press conference will take place at the Westport Train Station on the New Haven Bound Side.

The news release graphic (below) noted that outdated dealer franchise laws in Connecticut have plagued direct EV (electric vehicle) sales for almost a decade. Connecticut’s SB-127 proposes to change that. It will give innovative companies the ability to have an uncorked presence in Connecticut. Without this legislation, many EV manufacturers will continue to be blocked from opening sales sites, offering test drives, and selling directly to consumers. If SP-127 is passed and becomes a law, this will dramatically impact the adoption of EVs in Connecticut.

Back in February, TinkerTryIt@Home blogger Paul Braren shared that he was asked to give a written and maybe a public testimony about his experience with two electric vehicles. Naturally, he shared that experience in his blog. His previous car was a new 2006 Honda Civic Hybrid that he purchased in Hartford, CT. Back then, hybrids didn’t have any state tax. This gave him around $2000 off.

In 2018, it was a different experience. Paul ordered his first all-electric car: the Tesla Model 3. “I quickly learned I had to pick it up in Mt. Kisco, New York. State of Connecticut sales taxes was also collected, and it was deemed too expensive to qualify for any state rebates like CHEAPR. Could it be that my state’s incentives to go green were actually going in reverse?” he wrote in his post.

Paul continued with another question that is crucial and drives home a point: “What does it convey about our state that the top company that engineering students want to work for is not even allowed to sell their products here?”

Paul also shared his thoughts about the hearing. Due to the pandemic, it was live-streamed through a Zoom meeting to any state resident, dealer, or manufacturer who pre-registered — including him. The topic, he noted, was SB 127 — which permits direct sales of EVs.

Although he was nervous when his turn came up, Paul pointed out that he learned from how well others presented and what was truly at stake for him and his fellow residents of Connecticut: “You can’t take delivery of a Tesla in Connecticut. No showrooms or stores either, only service. Same goes for Lucid Motors and Rivian too.”

Let’s hope that the legislators have a bit of sense and vote in favor of clean energy.

