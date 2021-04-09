Connect with us

Connecticut Dealerships Are Trying To Block The New EV Freedom Bill — Sign Petition For EV Freedom

Connecticut is fighting for EV freedom, and dealerships are fighting against this just as intently. The EV Club of Connecticut recently launched a new website to help spread awareness and truth about the benefits of allowing people to buy electric vehicles directly from the consumer instead of having to go through an outdated dealership model that only makes the prices of EVs unnecessarily higher.

In the video above, the EV Club of Connecticut dispels several myths that the dealers often use to convince the legislature and normal people that buying an EV from the manufacturer is not good.

William Cross joined in the fight for EV Freedom and launched a Change.org petition where supporters can tell Connecticut legislators that opposing EV freedom hurts the planet and natural competition. If you care about the EV movement and growing adoption, help the citizens of Connecticut convince their policymakers not to listen to dealers no matter how much money they throw at them. You can sign the petition here.

“It’s now or never — we need the votes. We need to combat the dealer disinformation. We are almost there, no message nor signature goes unrecognized,” William Cross told me on Twitter.

In the video above, it was mentioned that the Connecticut General Assembly’s Transportation Committee received “hundred and hundreds” of emails from dealerships who were opposing the bill and asking them not to vote for it.

The dealer model is highly outdated and should allow for new automakers and startups to create and sell vehicles in our states. It’s not fair to call the playing field unfair when they are the ones setting the rules and bribing lawmakers.

Featured image by William Cross, used with permission.

 
 
Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

