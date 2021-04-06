Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

UK Hits 13.9% Plugin Share In March – Up Almost 2x Year-On-Year

Published

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 13.9% share in March 2021, nearly double the 7.27% share of March 2020. Plugin volumes were up 112% year-on-year, against the backdrop of overall auto volumes growing 11.5%. Non-hybridized diesel combustion engines continued their steep decline, to just 10.8% share, from 17.6% a year ago, though quick-fix mild-hybrid diesels captured around half of that decline.

March’s 13.9% plugin share saw full battery electric vehicles (BEVs) contribute 7.8% and plugin hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), at 6.1%, which is a relative share-of-duty roughly in line with 2020’s average (6.6% BEV and 4.1% PHEV).

Cumulative share over Q1 2021 now stands at 13.7%, up considerably from the 6.6% seen in Q1 2020. Here’s the last 16 months’ evolution of powertrain shares:

Note that – on a multi-year trend – March is actually usually a low ebb for plugin market share, since conventional auto dealers try to push a high volume of sales based on the twice-yearly “new license plates”.  The plugin share trend ticks up again in April or May. Given that March 2021 is already at 13.9%, this bodes well for the coming months.

Diesel share (the red band on the above graph) is getting ever closer to dropping below 10%.

The mild/hybrids category (blue band) might appear to be growing fast, but this growth is short-term. Standard hybrids are slowly growing (25% up in share YoY) and a only make up 41% of this category, and 7.6% of all auto sales. The category growth is actually coming from “mild hybrids” which have exploded from 5.3% of the total auto market in December 2019 to 19.3% last month, not far off 3x the share of traditional hybrids.

These mild hybrids employ the quick-fix of adding a 48-volt starter motor to an otherwise vanilla combustion powertrain to modestly improve efficiency and carbon emissions in stop-start urban driving cycles.

Mild hybridization is not a long term solution to emissions, since all power still comes from fossil fuels, it’s more of a band aid to slightly extend the waning acceptance (societal and regulatory) of combustion engines. We can expect all vanilla combustion powertrain vehicles to quickly be patched with this “minimal electrification” band aid in the next few years, but then quickly be replaced by plugins, which can run mostly or entirely on zero-carbon renewable energy. Eventually the market will be almost entirely full electric BEVs.

Popular Plugin Models

As usual, we have very thin up-to-date numbers from the SMMT on popular plugin models in the UK. Worth noting is that several of the top 10 best selling autos now have plugin variants (table below).

The Tesla Model 3, thanks to its usual end-of-quarter push, did get in to the top 10 overall autos in March, at #4 spot. Its total volume over the first quarter – of around 7,300 – should have put it at a respectable #11 spot on the overall best sellers list for the year so far, a good result.

 

SMMT UK Best Selling Autos / Image Source: SMMT

 

The strong March result for the Tesla Model 3 came despite the UK government lowering the cut-off price point for BEV grants on March 18th (“effective immediately”), down from £50,000 to £35,000, effectively thereafter excluding all variants of the Model 3 (as well as many other BEVs priced in the high 30s and above) from subsidies.

Given the government’s policy of only having a fixed total money pot for grants, the justification given was that limiting the support to more affordable vehicles, the pot of funds would last longer and help those whose budgets don’t stretch beyond £35,000 (and thus are more likely to need help). The grant amount was also reduced from £3,000 to £2,500.

Perhaps Tesla had some prior warning of this abrupt change and managed to front-load their deliveries in March, or perhaps there was some ‘inclusion for those already in-line’ given for vehicles that had already been ordered or had a deposit paid. Either way, the Model 3’s March #4 spot was a great result, but may not be seen again by a BEV priced above £35,000.

Some manufacturers managed to trim the price of some of their vehicles to stay under the new threshold… perhaps Tesla may be able to do the same at some point.

I’m still expecting the UK’s full year 2021 plugin share to reach close to 20% and for end-of-year peak months to get above 25% share.

What are your predictions? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Max is an anthropologist, social theorist and international political economist, trying to ask questions and encourage critical thinking about social and environmental justice, sustainability and the human condition. He has lived and worked in Europe and Asia, and is currently based in Barcelona. Find Max's book on social theory, follow Max on twitter @Dr_Maximilian and at MaximilianHolland.com, or contact him via LinkedIn.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Volta Trucks Is On A Roll

I just saw news that Volta Trucks was rolling its Volta Zero through Spain for show & tell, and it seemed like I’d been...

23 mins ago

Cars

Tesla “Bears” Are Losing The War They Waged Against Tesla

For those in the investment world, the term “bear” represents those who expect a stock’s value to go down, or as it often plays...

2 hours ago

Cars

Charts & Graphs: US Electric Vehicle Deliveries By Quarter (2018–2021)

Talking or writing about electric vehicles, we typically try to keep context in mind and add useful context whenever possible. One thing specifically that...

12 hours ago

Clean Power

Tesla Owners Club Of Austin Is Celebrating Elon Musk Day, 4/20 #ElonMuskDay

The Tesla Owners Club of Austin is celebrating Elon Musk Day on April 20th. The club set up the event and announcement on Tesla’s...

21 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.