Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

85% Plugin Electric Share In Norway – Combustion Falls Below 10%

Published

Norway, the world’s leading nation in the clean transport transition, saw 84.9% plugin electric vehicle market share in March 2021, the second highest month on record (from December 2020) and up from 75.2% in March 2020. Old-school combustion vehicles fell to under 10% share and are soon heading to zero.

 

March’s 84.9% combined plugin share in Norway comprised 56.3% full battery electrics (BEVs) and 28.6% plugin hybrids (PHEVs).  This is a slight growth in PHEVs’ relative weighting from a year ago. The cumulative share for Q1 2021 was 52.8% BEV and 29.2% PHEV for a combined 82%.

Petrol and diesel combustion vehicle sales declined again to a combined share of 9.5%, only the second time a sub-10% share has happened (the first was the record month of December 2020). It’s possible that combustion vehicles may see just over 10% share a few more of times more between now and September, but thereafter will never again be seen above 10%, and will continue to fade away.

Here’s the timeline of powertrain market share evolution since the start of 2020:

Favourite BEVs in Q1 2021

The Tesla Model 3 saw its usual end-of-quarter delivery push in March, with 2,169 units sold, which helped it take the overall Q1 top spot for BEVs, around 30% ahead of the Audi e-tron (the leader in 2020). This puts the Model 3 back in the leadership position it held in 2019.

Note that the Volkswagen ID.4 only started Norwegian sales in earnest in March, with 852 units. If this monthly rate can be sustained, the ID.4 will have already matched the Tesla Model 3’s normalized monthly volumes. It’s also possible that, for now at least, this ~850 monthly units may represent an anomalous one-off push to satisfy the backlog of reservations. We will have to wait a few more months to see the ID.4’s sustained volumes in Norway.

Certainly combining the tally of the ID.4 with its direct siblings (sharing VW Group’s MEB midsized CUV design);  the Skoda Enyaq (starting to trickle out) and Audi Q4 e-tron (from the summer), their total will likely take the lead from the Tesla Model 3. Given that the Audi e-tron was Norway’s solid favourite BEV in 2020, it seems possible that the upcoming Audi Q4 e-tron interpretation of the MEB CUV platform might prove the most popular version. The Q4 e-tron will be unveiled within the next couple of weeks.

VW ID.4. Image: Volkswagen

I’m expecting Norway’s plugin share to hover around 80% over the coming few months, with September showing the usual seasonal uptick, closer to 90%, and late months of the year to get deep into the territory of 90% share.

The fast plugin transition in Norway (and elsewhere) is helped by a flood of more and more compelling BEV models arriving every month, at ever better value. This trend will continue to accelerate across the entire auto industry from now on.

What are your predictions for plugin share in Norway this year? Which BEV models do you think will prove the most popular in the country? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

 

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Max is an anthropologist, social theorist and international political economist, trying to ask questions and encourage critical thinking about social and environmental justice, sustainability and the human condition. He has lived and worked in Europe and Asia, and is currently based in Barcelona. Find Max's book on social theory, follow Max on twitter @Dr_Maximilian and at MaximilianHolland.com, or contact him via LinkedIn.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model 3 Tops Sweden, Spain, & Denmark in 1st Quarter; Nissan LEAF #1 in Ireland

Sales numbers are in for electric vehicles in Sweden, Spain, Denmark, and Ireland for the month of March, and thus for the first quarter...

9 hours ago

Aviation

Lufthansa, British Airways, & Air France Were Europe’s Most Polluting Airlines Pre-Covid

Article courtesy of Transport & Environment. By Eoin Bannon Three of the biggest recipients of airline bailouts — Lufthansa, British Airways and Air France...

11 hours ago

Clean Transport

Volta Trucks Is On A Roll

I just saw news that Volta Trucks was rolling its Volta Zero through Spain for show & tell, and it seemed like I’d been...

13 hours ago

Cars

Tesla “Bears” Are Losing The War They Waged Against Tesla

For those in the investment world, the term “bear” represents those who expect a stock’s value to go down, or as it often plays...

15 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.