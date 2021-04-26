Connect with us

Cost of Tesla Model 3 vs. Gas Car, Tesla Turo Horror Story, AutoTrader Excludes Tesla In Top 10 EV List — CleanTechnica Top 20

Published

The top 20 CleanTechnica stories of the past two weeks were led by a Tesla Model 3 owner story, followed by another Tesla Model 3 owner story, followed by AutoTrader deciding that not a single Tesla was among the top 10 electric vehicles on the US EV market. (Not a joke.)

Other top stories involved heat pumps, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Volkswagen ID.4, the Tesla Model Y, the Tesla “Model 2” and “Model 4” and “My Shirt,” and much more. Scroll down below to see the 20 most popular CleanTechnica stories of the past couple of weeks.

  1. Tesla vs. Gas Cars: The True Charging Cost After 75,000 Miles
  2. A Tesla Owner Shares Her Horror Story Using Turo To Host Her Vehicle
  3. AutoTrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021, With A Notable Absence
  4. All Hail The Mighty Heat Pump, Hero Of The American Jobs Plan
  5. Reasons to Buy Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, or Volkswagen ID.4
  6. The 4D Chess Move Elon Musk & Tesla Just Made
  7. Instead Of Blaming Tesla For Accidents That Involved Reckless Driving, We Need To Hold Drivers Accountable
  8. Essentially No BEV Charging Infrastructure In USA
  9. Nissan LEAF Still Not Suitable For US Road Trips, Even With #Rapidgate Software Update
  10. Hilarious “Best Electric Cars” List: AutoTrader Tries To Deny Reality
  11. Why Is Elon Musk Targeting 20 Million Tesla Sales A Year By 2030?
  12. Me & “Old Blue”: How the Original Tesla Roadster Helped Me Serve “The Mission” Well Beyond Its Production Run
  13. Next Tesla Models: 2, 4, & “My Shirt”
  14. Tesla Is Looking For More Supercharger Hosts, Open To Small Businesses
  15. Green Hydrogen Pokes At LNG, Hits A Nerve
  16. Tesla Must Be Developing A Platform For Its Model 2 Series
  17. Rivian To Be Powered By Samsung
  18. Tesla Quarterly Sales Trend & 2021 Forecast
  19. Woodlands Fire Chief: Lot Of Misinformation Out There About Tesla Crash & Fire
  20. Volkswagen Announces ID.4 GTX, Doubles Battery Pack Production
Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

