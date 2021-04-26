Cost of Tesla Model 3 vs. Gas Car, Tesla Turo Horror Story, AutoTrader Excludes Tesla In Top 10 EV List — CleanTechnica Top 20

The top 20 CleanTechnica stories of the past two weeks were led by a Tesla Model 3 owner story, followed by another Tesla Model 3 owner story, followed by AutoTrader deciding that not a single Tesla was among the top 10 electric vehicles on the US EV market. (Not a joke.)
Other top stories involved heat pumps, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Volkswagen ID.4, the Tesla Model Y, the Tesla “Model 2” and “Model 4” and “My Shirt,” and much more. Scroll down below to see the 20 most popular CleanTechnica stories of the past couple of weeks.
- Tesla vs. Gas Cars: The True Charging Cost After 75,000 Miles
- A Tesla Owner Shares Her Horror Story Using Turo To Host Her Vehicle
- AutoTrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021, With A Notable Absence
- All Hail The Mighty Heat Pump, Hero Of The American Jobs Plan
- Reasons to Buy Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, or Volkswagen ID.4
- The 4D Chess Move Elon Musk & Tesla Just Made
- Instead Of Blaming Tesla For Accidents That Involved Reckless Driving, We Need To Hold Drivers Accountable
- Essentially No BEV Charging Infrastructure In USA
- Nissan LEAF Still Not Suitable For US Road Trips, Even With #Rapidgate Software Update
- Hilarious “Best Electric Cars” List: AutoTrader Tries To Deny Reality
- Why Is Elon Musk Targeting 20 Million Tesla Sales A Year By 2030?
- Me & “Old Blue”: How the Original Tesla Roadster Helped Me Serve “The Mission” Well Beyond Its Production Run
- Next Tesla Models: 2, 4, & “My Shirt”
- Tesla Is Looking For More Supercharger Hosts, Open To Small Businesses
- Green Hydrogen Pokes At LNG, Hits A Nerve
- Tesla Must Be Developing A Platform For Its Model 2 Series
- Rivian To Be Powered By Samsung
- Tesla Quarterly Sales Trend & 2021 Forecast
- Woodlands Fire Chief: Lot Of Misinformation Out There About Tesla Crash & Fire
- Volkswagen Announces ID.4 GTX, Doubles Battery Pack Production