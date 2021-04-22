Hilarious “Best Electric Cars” List: AutoTrader Tries To Deny Reality

I kept thinking about this AutoTrader story and smiling intermittently for hours when it came to mind again. It cracked me up. It’s one thing to try to deny reality in a sad way (and maybe this had a bit of that in it), but it’s another thing to try to deny reality in an obvious, hilarious way.

As Jennifer Sensiba already shared, AutoTrader determined that these were the 10 best electric cars on the US market in 2021:

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

2021 Nissan LEAF

2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

Nice list of cool plugin vehicles. However, all of these vehicles combined won’t get 50% of US full electric vehicle sales. The Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y together will have more than 50% of the market (again). Are two electric vehicles that together take more than half of the US market somehow not good enough to make AutoTrader’s list? Are hundreds of thousands of US Tesla buyers stupid and uninformed? Are consumers completely confused about what the best electric vehicles are?

The funny thing about it is that everyone knows that Tesla dominates the market. Everyone knows that it’s laughable that the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y aren’t on the list, which is what makes it extra laughable.

Anyway, this is not the most important story of the week, but it’s so ridiculous and funny. It’s also confusing. How did AutoTrader come up with such a strange, warped, biased ranking?