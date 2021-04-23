Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Unfortunately, the typical charging landscape — American sprawl. Photo by Joe Wachunas

Clean Transport

Essentially No BEV Charging Infrastructure In USA

Published

Recently, I wrote an article about the Dutch intention to install 1.5 MILLION charge points in the next 9 years. That is half a million private charging points and a million public charging points before the end of this decade.

Please, dear people, do the math. The USA has 20 times the population of the Netherlands and nearly double the cars per capita. Yet, BEV advocates in the USA are happy with the tiny 500,000 chargers the Biden administration thinks is a good idea.

The USA has lost its position of leading the world in electric driving. First to China, then to the EU, and now even diesel-loving Germany buys more BEVs than the USA. I know it is unacceptable for the USA to be the laggard in the transition to the new world of electro mobility. Within a few years, the USA will again be in the vanguard. Norway is so far out of reach, though, we will not even talk about leading.

The very conservative expectation is to have 2 million BEVs on Dutch roads by 2030. That makes 40 million not unlikely on the roads of the USA. More people can charge in their own driveways than in most other countries, but those 40 million will also drive more often and longer distances than the average Dutch driver.

Again, multiplying the Dutch numbers by 20 gets us to 30 million chargers to install before 2030. For the difference in housing, I’d go with 20 million private chargers in driveways and 10 million public chargers. At $1,500 per private charger, $5,000 for Level 2 public chargers, and $50,000 for 350 kW superchargers, that is an $85 billion market between now and 2030. It will only be growing after 2030.

Compared to what is needed, there is essentially NO charging infrastructure in the USA. Not even if we include the private Tesla network.

By the way, the grid needs some upgrades too. The good news: A green economy needs jobs, lots of them. And they are better paid jobs than burger flipper!

Do not expect Ford, GM, Toyota, Honda, etc. to do what Tesla has done. Tesla needed to install a vast charging network by itself because there was no charging infrastructure or ecosystem, not even an agreed upon standard for charging stations. There are now charging companies which make, install, operate, sell, maintain, and abandon chargers. That industry has to do this job. It needs some stimulation from the carmakers, and some kicking in the behind from policymakers.

These players are looking at a chicken and egg problem, unfortunately. They as, “where are the BEVs?” Potential BEV buyers ask, “where are the chargers?”

You need the chargers before you can expect the transition to BEVs to happen without huge frustration and many stranded drivers. That is what the kicking in the ass is for. Go and do it.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:
Written By

Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two kids. Only finished primary education, but when you don’t go to school, you have lots of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policymakers the future direction of energy and transportation. And I have been looking to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles ever since. And putting my money where my mouth is, I have bought Tesla shares. Intend to keep them until I can trade them for a Tesla car.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Flashy New Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla’s Wonderful Cloud Seats, Big Oil’s Hydro Scam — CleanTechnica Top 20

It’s the end of another month, and thus another opportunity to look back at the most popular CleanTechnica stories of the month — as...

March 2, 2021

Clean Transport

EV Charging Station Installations Increasing Fast In USA — 245 in 2009 to 20,000+ in 2019

Electric vehicle sales are blowing up like fireworks in Europe. Compared to that, it’s hard to look at the US market with much inspiration,...

February 24, 2021

Clean Transport

The State of EV Charging & EV Charging Access — CleanTechnica Report

This article explores the state of EV charging infrastructure, EV charging access, and EV reliability in the United States and Europe. Enjoy!

November 29, 2020

Clean Transport

EV Charging Habits & Patterns In USA & Europe — CleanTechnica Report

This article explores various EV charging habits and patterns — as well as a bit of EV charging knowledge — in the United States...

November 27, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.