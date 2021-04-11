Electric Drag Race: Kia EV6 GT Versus Lots Of ICE Supercars

Kia recently revealed a new electric crossover called the EV6. And, while the car’s official specs were initially withheld, the company soon released some staggering numbers. 500 km of range and 800V charging took the eco-minded, “responsible adult” headlines, but a claimed 3-second 0-60 MPH time … it just seemed unbelievable from Kia.

That’s not to say that Kia builds bad cars — far from it! It’s also not to say that electric cars aren’t fast. We absolutely, positively, over and over and over again have put that early misconception to bed. It’s just that, well, I guess I have a hard time thinking of “Kia crossover” and “Porsche 911” in the same sporty car context. Then I watch this clip again, from Kia’s original EV6 world premier livestream, and start to think that maybe I should.

Or, more precisely, I start to think that maybe I should stop thinking of the Porsche — or the Ferrari California, or the Lamborghini Urus, or any of the other high-dollar ICE supercars lined up against the Kia EV6 GT in this video — in the sporty car context I’m used to. Because, without the performance edge, really what’s the point of any of those cars? Right?

Maybe I’m just getting old or I’ve spent too long swimming in the electrified Kool-Aid, but it seems to me like Kia just did to Ferrari what Honda did to them in the 80s with the original NSX. That is: prove that they weren’t that fast, and that what they were asking you to give up in order to join the supercar club simply wasn’t worth what you got. I expect Porsche has already learned that lesson with the Taycan, and Rimac will finish teaching it to Lamborghini soon enough, but that’s just me.

What do you guys think? Watch the race below, then scroll on down to the comments section and tells us what you think this says about the future of “exotic cars” in the comments section at the bottom of the page. Enjoy!

Kia EV6 GT vs. The World

Source: Kia Motors, via Motor 1.

