KIA EV6 front.

Cars

KIA EV6 Electric SUV Revealed, Specs Coming Later This Month

KIA has taken the wraps off its EV6 electric SUV — a sleeker, more svelte version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Published

Hyundai and KIA have jointly developed an all-new electric vehicle platform called the E-GMP. Previously, all their battery-powered cars, like the Hyundai Kona EV and KIA Niro EV, shared their chassis with hybrid and plug-in hybrid siblings. No more.

Recently, Hyundai showed us its Ioniq 5, its first battery electric car based on the E-GMP platform that features 800 volt architecture. Then, last week, KIA starting teasing photos of its upcoming EV6. Those photos were tantalizing, but now we have the official pictures to show you.

KIA EV6 teaser photo. Courtesy of KIA.

Where the Ioniq 5 is angular, the EV6 is all curves. They are essentially the same car underneath, but you would never guess it from the photos. Here’s the Ioniq 5:

Hyundai IONIQ 5, courtesy Hyundai.

And now, for the first time ever in public, the KIA EV6. Ta dah!

KIA EV6. Courtesy of KIA.

KIA has promised more details about the EV6 later this month, but there’s every reason to believe it will have much the same basic specs as the Ioniq 5: a choice of a single 215 horsepower motor driving the rear wheels or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with 302 horsepower. Two batteries are planned — 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh. The likelihood is that only the larger battery will be offered to customers in the US.

Range, pricing details — all that is coming in a few weeks. Here are some more official photos, courtesy of the folks at KIA:

In the video below, KIA design chief Karim Habib explains the Opposites United approach he and his team took to the EV6. It consists of five pillars — Bold for Nature, Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life, and Tension for Serenity. Most customers could care less about the 5 pillars. You either love the look of the car or you don’t. For those who prefer a more angular presentation, there is always the Ioniq 5, which is essentially the same car under the sheetmetal.

Personally, I prefer the flowing lines of the EV6. Although, the exaggerated sculpting over the front wheels is a bit much for my tastes. But that’s why they make chocolate and vanilla. People love choices. We can’t wait for more details about pricing and availability for both the Ioniq 5 and the EV6. Stay tuned.

 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him.

