Electric Drag Race: Tesla Model S vs. C8 Corvette

January 26th, 2021 by Jo Borrás

Electric cars are fast. After nearly a decade of watching Tesla after Tesla go up against — and often beat — everything from hyper-expensive Ferraris to motorcycles to other Teslas, that’s a well-established fact. Still, it seems that some people will always have to learn their lessons “the hard way,” and the owner of the Acid Green 2020 C8 Corvette in the far lane from this video (filmed last week at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, FL) seems like they might be one of those people.

To be fair, Matt (the driver of the C8 Corvette in the video) has every reason to believe his car would run the Tesla hard — and it did! The latest, eighth-generation Corvette is the first mid-engined Corvette, and the placement of the car’s big V8 behind the driver (and directly above the rear tires) really helps the car get off the line. Add in the fact that Matt’s Corvette had a less-restrictive, high-performance exhaust for added high-rpm power and had shed more than a few pounds in preparation for the night’s runs, and his confidence was probably even more justified.

As neat as all that sounds, though, it wasn’t enough to beat the big Tesla Model S sedan. The ‘Vette ran the quarter mile in a hugely respectable 11.123 seconds, but the Tesla did the job in 10.850 with a slightly faster 119.58 MPH (compared to 119.38) trap speed.

Matt’s video doesn’t end there. He also has videos of high-powered BMWs, a Tesla Model Y that runs a 12 second pass, a familiar-looking Nissan GTR, and (of course) a few more passes by Matt’s own Corvette, which eventually runs an 11.09 second pass … all still slower than the Model S, of course. Check it out for yourself, below, then let us know what you think of the future of electric vehicle drag racing in the comments section at the bottom of the page. Enjoy!

C8 Corvette vs. Tesla Model S Performance

Source | Images: Rear Wheel Drive.









