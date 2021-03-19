Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

How Clever Is The Canoo Electric Pickup Truck? Watch This Video To Find Out

A new video reveals the many talents of the Canoo electric pickup. It may be the hardest working truck on the market.

Published

Earlier this month, we published a story about the Canoo pickup truck that is now available for pre-order. There’s a boatload of creative thinking going on at Canoo and it has to do with more than batteries and electric motors. For one thing, all the driving controls — steering, acceleration, and braking — are drive by wire systems. That means the steering wheel and pedals can be mounted anywhere on the Canoo skateboard to fit virtually any style vehicle.

Image courtesy of Canoo

Want a replica of a 1928 Deusenberg Model J with that long, long hood way out ahead of the passenger compartment? No problem. Want a replica of a Dodge A 100 cargo van from 1966 with the seats located over the front wheels? The Canoo platform can do that, too. In fact, the architecture is so versatile, Canoo simply calls the bodywork that sits on it a “top hat.” In theory, an owner could have a variety of “top hats” sitting in the garage and swap them around to suit the driving needs of any particular day. Okay, that’s not likely to happen but it could and that’s the point.

When it comes to versatility, Canoo is the champ. In our report from March 10, we described some of the features baked into its newly revealed pickup. But if a picture is worth a thousand words, a video is worth 100 times more. And so, without further ado, take a moment to watch this wicked cool video that explains many of the carefully thought out features of its pickup truck.

Wow, that was exciting, wasn’t it? The Canoo may not have bulletproof glass or a stainless steel skin that can withstand a blow from Thor’s hammer, but it’s no REO Speedwagon either. For people who are more interested in a truck that can actually perform multiple functions, one that is about more than impressing people at the country club, the Canoo pickup may be just what the doctor ordered.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Canoo electric pickup Canoo electric pickup

Cars

Electric Pickup Truck & SUV News From Canoo & General Motors

Canoo introduced its electric pickup truck today while GM will unveil its Hummer electric SUV on April 3.

March 10, 2021

Clean Transport

Lordstown Motors Teases Endurance Electric Race Truck

Depending on who you ask, Lordstown Motors is usually one of two things. It’s either the most credible of the many electric pickup startups out...

March 2, 2021

Cars

Lucid Motors Investor Stack Reveals Plans For Electric Pickup, Sportscar By 2030

Teslanair. That’s a recently-coined word that describes early TSLA investors who’ve held onto the stock since the very beginning, watched its price soar, and...

February 25, 2021

Cars

Hyundai Says No To Apple As KIA Says Yes To Electric Cars

Hyundai says its talks with Apple have ended and that its KIA division will now focus on bringing new electric cars to North America.

February 15, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.