How Clever Is The Canoo Electric Pickup Truck? Watch This Video To Find Out

Earlier this month, we published a story about the Canoo pickup truck that is now available for pre-order. There’s a boatload of creative thinking going on at Canoo and it has to do with more than batteries and electric motors. For one thing, all the driving controls — steering, acceleration, and braking — are drive by wire systems. That means the steering wheel and pedals can be mounted anywhere on the Canoo skateboard to fit virtually any style vehicle.

Want a replica of a 1928 Deusenberg Model J with that long, long hood way out ahead of the passenger compartment? No problem. Want a replica of a Dodge A 100 cargo van from 1966 with the seats located over the front wheels? The Canoo platform can do that, too. In fact, the architecture is so versatile, Canoo simply calls the bodywork that sits on it a “top hat.” In theory, an owner could have a variety of “top hats” sitting in the garage and swap them around to suit the driving needs of any particular day. Okay, that’s not likely to happen but it could and that’s the point.

When it comes to versatility, Canoo is the champ. In our report from March 10, we described some of the features baked into its newly revealed pickup. But if a picture is worth a thousand words, a video is worth 100 times more. And so, without further ado, take a moment to watch this wicked cool video that explains many of the carefully thought out features of its pickup truck.

Wow, that was exciting, wasn’t it? The Canoo may not have bulletproof glass or a stainless steel skin that can withstand a blow from Thor’s hammer, but it’s no REO Speedwagon either. For people who are more interested in a truck that can actually perform multiple functions, one that is about more than impressing people at the country club, the Canoo pickup may be just what the doctor ordered.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here