Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Relectrify

Batteries

Relectrify Launches 120kWh-2MWh Commercial & Industrial Second-Life Battery Product

Published

There has been a lot of progress in the electric vehicle industry over the past ten years. Ten years ago, the Nissan Leaf was one of the few mass production fully electric vehicles on the market. It had a 24 kWh battery pack that was good for about 140 km of range. To put that into perspective, the recently launched Mercedes Benz C Class plug-in hybrid has a bigger battery pack (25.4 kWh) than the first generation Nissan Leaf. The C Class has an all-electric range of about 100 km on the WLTP Cycle, which is a big improvement from early versions of plug-in hybrids that had limited all-electric range. Back then, plug-in hybrids had very small battery packs less than 8 kWh.

In those ten years, over 500,000 Nissan Leafs have been sold. The latest version of the Nissan Leaf e+ has a 62 kWh battery pack. There are now over 10 million electric vehicles on the roads worldwide. Improvements in the battery chemistry and associated battery management systems have ensured that battery packs in modern electric vehicles can last much longer than the car itself. Most OEMs now comfortably give 8-year warranties. Toyota has gone even further and is offering a 10-year/1 million km warranty. There has also been a lot of attention given to Tesla’s “Million Mile Battery.”  Now that everyone knows that EV batteries don’t just die and need replacing every two years, there are going to be a lot of batteries around that still have a lot of life in them for other applications as the transition to electric mobility accelerates across the globe. This is where companies such as Relectrify come in to give electric vehicle batteries a second life, showing that electric mobility gives a boost to the circular economy.

Relectrify has just released its first commercial & industrial (C&I) storage product. It is a modular 120kWh system made from second-life EV batteries (cells that have been retired after use in electric vehicles). Relectrify released the ReVolve™ in response to wide customer demand for sustainable storage products integrating Relectrify’s life-extending BMS+Inverter technology. The ReVolve™ range is scalable and designed for installations in the 120kWh to 2MWh range. The initial product rollout is being supported by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). The ReVolve™ is now available for purchase for select customers in Australia and New Zealand. Relectrify’s technology in battery control  results in up to 30% increased battery lifetime at 30% lower cost of electronics, according to its website. It does so through utilizing a cell-level battery management system (BMS) to generate a high-efficiency AC output directly from the battery pack, avoiding the need for costly standalone inverters.

The all in one solution comes in 30% to 50% lower than comparable products on the market and has an expected lifetime of 3000 cycles. “The storage market needs affordable battery storage, and we are thrilled to achieve this market-leading competitiveness with this product from the get-go,” said Valentin Muenzel, Relectrify’s CEO and co-founder. “With Relectrify’s cell-level technology seeing increasingly widespread use, we look forward to working with industry leaders to co-develop future products using second-life or new batteries, including for residential, commercial, industrial and grid applications.”

Each ReVolve™ 3-phase unit provides grid-compliant 400-480V AC output, with 120kWh capacity and 36kVA continuous power. Units can operate in both grid-connected and off-grid applications. At a roundtrip AC-to-AC efficiency of close to 90%, the ReVolve™ compares strongly against new industrial storage systems.

While residential and grid-support storage systems are increasingly prevalent, the C&I market remains underserved, with very few offerings on the market to meet growing customer demand. “In some ways, we didn’t want to develop this product, but the market really pulled it out of us,” said Muenzel. “Our pre-sales interest in the product has been very wide, from community battery storage applications, utilities looking for backup and outage support for weak rural networks, and peak shaving for EV charge installs, to construction and mining services firms interested in stand-alone power supply and genset diesel fuel reduction. Given our uniquely competitive price-point, some customers are running the numbers and seeing absolutely phenomenal payback periods with our product.” Affordable second life storage options will help drive  adoption making, solar plus storage options more competitive and increase diesel abatement in the C&I sector where diesel generators are the predominant backup solution.

All images courtesy of Relectrify

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: How NVIDIA Is Bringing Autonomy To Automakers

In this article:,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

Revov South Africa Goes Big On Second-Life Batteries For Stationary Storage Applications

Revov South Africa is going big on second-life batteries for stationary storage applications.  

October 21, 2020

Batteries

CATL Says It Has A Million-Mile Battery. Is There A Connection To Tesla?

CATL says it has a battery ready for sale that has a 16-year life and can power an electric car for 2 million kilometers.

June 9, 2020

Batteries

Berlin-Based betteries Wants To Catalyze Adoption Of Sustainable Second-Life Lithium-Ion Batteries With Stackable Multipurpose Packs

We all have to do a whole lot better to address climate change and make the world a better place for the current and...

May 20, 2020

Batteries

Quick Guide To EV Battery Reuse & Recycling

The growth in deployments of lithium batteries will inevitably create a large flow of retired or used batteries. By 2030, analysts predict that retirements...

March 6, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.