Lithium & Battery Stock Explosion, UK Gigafactory Request, Tesla Cybertruck Love — CleanTechnica Top 20

January 18th, 2021 by Zachary Shahan

The top 20 CleanTechnica stories of the past week included a look at increasingly popular lithium, nickel, and EV battery stocks; a council member of a small town in England asking Elon Musk to take over a Honda factory; a look at why the Tesla Cybertruck is so lovable; and more. Scroll down below for the full top 20, followed by a look at CleanTechnica exclusives from the past two weeks.





Among our exclusive content, let’s start with EV sales reports (most of which are not entirely exclusive but do feature original charts):

For more chart fun, I published a report on wind and solar power growth in the UK from 2012–2020 (thanks to a reader tip).

We also have an English translation of an interview with a Tesla Berlin engineer who moved over from Daimler/Mercedes-Benz and why.

We have some executive insights into GM’s new logo and ad campaign.

We’ve got details on a new community solar program in Oregon.

And we’ve got a few in-depth pieces on fuel efficient driving: One, Two, Three.

We also have a review of the VanMoof S3 electric bicycle.

Another piece on micromobility is our latest CleanTech Talk podcast, which is focused on what scooter-sharing companies have been lacking in their growth strategies.

Lastly, we have our announcement of the 2020 CleanTechnica Car of the Year.









