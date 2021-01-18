  
   

Published on January 18th, 2021 | by Zachary Shahan

Lithium & Battery Stock Explosion, UK Gigafactory Request, Tesla Cybertruck Love — CleanTechnica Top 20

January 18th, 2021  

The top 20 CleanTechnica stories of the past week included a look at increasingly popular lithium, nickel, and EV battery stocks; a council member of a small town in England asking Elon Musk to take over a Honda factory; a look at why the Tesla Cybertruck is so lovable; and more. Scroll down below for the full top 20, followed by a look at CleanTechnica exclusives from the past two weeks.


  1. Lithium Miners & Battery Makers Are Feeling The Tesla Effect
  2. Elon Musk Invited To Build A Tesla Factory At Soon-To-Be-Vacant Honda Site
  3. Tesla Cybertruck — Size Matters
  4. SpaceX Cargo Dragon Splashes Down Loaded With Science Experiments
  5. A Drone Saves The Day In An Unusual Way
  6. New, Cheap Electric Energy Storage System (Like Pumped Hydro, But Subterranean!)
  7. Elon Musk Talks Zero-Emissions Rockets
  8. 72% Plugin Vehicle Market Share in the Netherlands!
  9. Solar-Powered Amphibious Catamaran Concept Is A Literal Land Yacht
  10. Justice Barrett Should Join Colleague In Recusal Due To Deep Ties To Fossil Fuel Industry
  11. What Drove Surprise Release Of Tesla Model Y Standard Range?
  12. The $5K Sondors Metacycle Could Be The Entry-Level Electric Motorcycle You’re Waiting For
  13. BYD Zimbabwe Starts Delivering EVs To Customers
  14. Weddle & Sons Roofing Installed A Tesla Solar Roof In 1 Day! (Video)
  15. Trump Admin Trying To Force Banks To Finance Fossil Fuel Projects — Wall Street’s Pissed
  16. A Look At The Tesla Model Y With 7 Seats
  17. A Sustainable Alternative To Portable Power Generators
  18. Order For 2500 Nikola Electric Garbage Trucks Cancelled
  19. Why I Would Buy A Used Tesla Model 3 Instead Of A New One — Free Full Self Driving!
  20. Rare Earth Minerals Might Be Found in More Places

Among our exclusive content, let’s start with EV sales reports (most of which are not entirely exclusive but do feature original charts):

For more chart fun, I published a report on wind and solar power growth in the UK from 2012–2020 (thanks to a reader tip).

We also have an English translation of an interview with a Tesla Berlin engineer who moved over from Daimler/Mercedes-Benz and why.

We have some executive insights into GM’s new logo and ad campaign.

We’ve got details on a new community solar program in Oregon.

And we’ve got a few in-depth pieces on fuel efficient driving: One, Two, Three.

We also have a review of the VanMoof S3 electric bicycle.

Another piece on micromobility is our latest CleanTech Talk podcast, which is focused on what scooter-sharing companies have been lacking in their growth strategies.

Lastly, we have our announcement of the 2020 CleanTechnica Car of the Year
 


 

