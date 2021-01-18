Published on January 18th, 2021 | by Zachary Shahan0
Lithium & Battery Stock Explosion, UK Gigafactory Request, Tesla Cybertruck Love — CleanTechnica Top 20
January 18th, 2021 by Zachary Shahan
The top 20 CleanTechnica stories of the past week included a look at increasingly popular lithium, nickel, and EV battery stocks; a council member of a small town in England asking Elon Musk to take over a Honda factory; a look at why the Tesla Cybertruck is so lovable; and more. Scroll down below for the full top 20, followed by a look at CleanTechnica exclusives from the past two weeks.
- Lithium Miners & Battery Makers Are Feeling The Tesla Effect
- Elon Musk Invited To Build A Tesla Factory At Soon-To-Be-Vacant Honda Site
- Tesla Cybertruck — Size Matters
- SpaceX Cargo Dragon Splashes Down Loaded With Science Experiments
- A Drone Saves The Day In An Unusual Way
- New, Cheap Electric Energy Storage System (Like Pumped Hydro, But Subterranean!)
- Elon Musk Talks Zero-Emissions Rockets
- 72% Plugin Vehicle Market Share in the Netherlands!
- Solar-Powered Amphibious Catamaran Concept Is A Literal Land Yacht
- Justice Barrett Should Join Colleague In Recusal Due To Deep Ties To Fossil Fuel Industry
- What Drove Surprise Release Of Tesla Model Y Standard Range?
- The $5K Sondors Metacycle Could Be The Entry-Level Electric Motorcycle You’re Waiting For
- BYD Zimbabwe Starts Delivering EVs To Customers
- Weddle & Sons Roofing Installed A Tesla Solar Roof In 1 Day! (Video)
- Trump Admin Trying To Force Banks To Finance Fossil Fuel Projects — Wall Street’s Pissed
- A Look At The Tesla Model Y With 7 Seats
- A Sustainable Alternative To Portable Power Generators
- Order For 2500 Nikola Electric Garbage Trucks Cancelled
- Why I Would Buy A Used Tesla Model 3 Instead Of A New One — Free Full Self Driving!
- Rare Earth Minerals Might Be Found in More Places
Among our exclusive content, let’s start with EV sales reports (most of which are not entirely exclusive but do feature original charts):
- US Auto Sales Down 2,592,185 (15%) In 2020, Tesla Up 9%
- 499,550 Tesla Sales In 2020 (CleanTechnica Charts)
- Tesla: 499,550 Vehicles Delivered in 2020, 509,737 Vehicles Produced (Charts)
- Norway Hits Record 87% Plug-in EV Share & 66% Pure Electrics In December
- 72% Plugin Vehicle Market Share in the Netherlands!
- German EV Market Reaches Escape Velocity — Record 27% Share In December
- New UK EV Record — Almost Quarter Of Auto Sales Now Plugins!
- 19% Plugin Vehicle Market Share In France In December!
- France Hits Record 19.2% EV Share In December — Up Almost 6× Year On Year
For more chart fun, I published a report on wind and solar power growth in the UK from 2012–2020 (thanks to a reader tip).
We also have an English translation of an interview with a Tesla Berlin engineer who moved over from Daimler/Mercedes-Benz and why.
We have some executive insights into GM’s new logo and ad campaign.
We’ve got details on a new community solar program in Oregon.
And we’ve got a few in-depth pieces on fuel efficient driving: One, Two, Three.
We also have a review of the VanMoof S3 electric bicycle.
Another piece on micromobility is our latest CleanTech Talk podcast, which is focused on what scooter-sharing companies have been lacking in their growth strategies.
Lastly, we have our announcement of the 2020 CleanTechnica Car of the Year.
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.