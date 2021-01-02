Tesla: 499,550 Vehicles Delivered in 2020, 509,737 Vehicles Produced (Charts)

January 2nd, 2021 by Zachary Shahan

Tesla has published its official 4th quarter 2020 and full-year 2020 vehicle production and delivery numbers. Details are below. They show that Troy Teslike, whose estimates I wrote about yesterday, was off by only 3,142 for the full year. In other words, not much changes from yesterday’s discussion, but scroll down for the details and new CleanTechnica charts.

For the official figures only, which do not include model-specific deliveries or production, here are the tables provided by Tesla, one more quarterly delivery graph (interactive version on bottom of page), and two vehicle production charts:

Perhaps the most interesting of all remains that fact that a small percentage of Tesla drivers are leasing their cars and SUVs — a stark departure from the overall premium-class vehicle market, or overall auto market as a whole. As Paul Fosse wrote earlier this, in 2019, “over 32% of cars are leased, while in the luxury subcompact market, it is 64%.”

Most noteworthy for the market, though, is that Tesla basically hit its guidance of 500,000 vehicles a year (despite the pandemic) — and even got production up to nearly 510,000.

More thoughts on regional and model-specific details, based on highly informed estimates, are here: 499,550 Tesla Sales In 2020 (CleanTechnica Charts).

This article has been updated to add charts for Tesla vehicle production and more delivery graphs.

Here are interactive versions of the long-term quarterly Tesla delivery graphs above:











