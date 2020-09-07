  
   

Published on September 7th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Tesla's Industry Disruption, Tesla Solar Roof Reflections After 6 Months, Solar Panel Price Collapse — CleanTechnica Top 20

September 7th, 2020  

The most popular articles on CleanTechnica were led by Tesla, Tesla, solar, and Tesla last week. Then a Chinese electric vehicle star took the baton, followed by our exclusive review of a different Chinese electric vehicle just after it hit the Jersey Shore.

We also got a lot of eyeballs on stories about replacement Nissan LEAF batteries, the Volkswagen ID.3 pouring across Europe, a Tesla Model Y off-grid road trip review, and solar trees — a technology we loved covering years ago that may be making a comeback.

To see the full list of the top 20 stories of the week, scroll down below. And be sure to click on the ones that you missed or to catch up on the many lively comment threads (I currently have 11 of those open).

  1. Tesla Introduced A Business Model The World Has Not Seen Before
  2. How Does The Tesla Solar Roof Stack Up To A Traditional Solar System After 6 Months?
  3. Solar Panel Prices Have Dropped Off Cliff & Sunk Into Ocean — Solar Panels 9× Cheaper Than In 2006
  4. Why Tesla’s [TSLA] Stock Split Matters
  5. A Star Is Born — China EV Sales Report
  6. There Is Only One Xpeng P7 Sporty Electric Car In The USA, And Guess Who Drove It
  7. Dozens Of Shops Are Now Replacing Nissan LEAF Batteries
  8. Volkswagen ID.3 Pours Across Germany, Ireland, Norway, & Elsewhere
  9. Why Is Everybody Suddenly Talking About The World’s Largest Solar Tree?
  10. Tesla Model Y Offers “Disconnected Bliss” On Weekend Road Trips, Outside Magazine Writes
  11. U.S. Shipments of Solar Photovoltaic Modules Increase as Prices Continue to Fall
  12. New Record-Low Solar Price Bid — 1.3¢/kWh
  13. Tesla Delivery Estimate: Q3 2020: 140,000 | Q4 2020: 194,000
  14. All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Sound: A “New Breed” of Sound
  15. World’s 1st Foiling Electric Boat, By 6x Powerboat World Champion Erik Stark & Team
  16. Xpeng G3 — $21,383 to $29,102 Hot Electric Crossover (in China)
  17. Solar Taxi Ghana Launches The Cherry Tiggo 3xe 480 EV SUV For Ghanaian Market
  18. Tesla’s Relentless Innovation Brought 13 Improvements To The Octovalve In 3 Months
  19. Tesla Giga Berlin Update — Yet Another Roof Goes Up (Videos)
  20. 42 More Target Stores To Host Tesla Supercharger Stations

 
 


 

