All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Sound: A “New Breed” of Sound

August 29th, 2020 by Guest Contributor

Ford Mustang Mach-E’s Sci-fi Drive Tones Inspire a Thumping Track From Detroit Electronic Music Artist

The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E sounds like a sci-fi fantasy — so much that it inspired a Detroit-based electronic music artist Matthew Dear to transform its sound into song.

Inspired by classic ‘80s sci-fi cinema, Ford sound designers worked with the studio Ozone Sound to craft electronic oscillations that emanate in and outside of the Mustang Mach-E while the vehicle is in motion.

That piqued the interest of Dear, a founding member of world-renowned electronic music label Ghostly International. Dear used the synth-heavy sounds to create “New Breed,” a hypnotic electronic arrangement that’s distinctly Mustang Mach-E.

“The idea of remixing the sounds from the Mustang Mach-E was immediately interesting because I’ve always considered myself to be a ‘sound tinkerer,’” said Dear. “But after I got to actually hear and experience the digital propulsion sounds that Ford created, I was sold on the project. The sounds are cooler than I thought they’d be — cinematic and sci-fi — and all the noises the car makes have a sense of modern musicality. Creating ‘New Breed’ was a new experience and I think the song — like the car — takes its passengers on a voyage.”

Since its debut, Mustang has been synonymous with music, inspiring songs throughout the latter half of the 20th century. With “New Breed,” Mustang Mach-E ignites a new generation of Mustang in music. Give the track a listen and see how Ford and Matthew Dear made the piece a reality by watching a short documentary here. Matthew Dear’s “New Breed” is now streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, YouTube, or where you listen to music.

Mustang Mach-E Sound Clip Downloads

Images and news courtesy of Ford Motor Company









