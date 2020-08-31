  
   

Published on August 31st, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Volkswagen ID.3 Pours Across Germany, Ireland, Norway, & Elsewhere

August 31st, 2020 by  

A few days ago, I wrote a brief piece about 700 Volkswagen ID.3 electric cars arriving in Norway. These are some of the first customer cars of a new generation of vehicles from Volkswagen. They are a key milestone in Volkswagen’s transition to electric vehicles. A Volkswagen board member focused on sales, marketing & after sales, Jürgen Stackmann, had shared the news alongside a short video of three ID.3 cars coming off of a ship.

Under that article, a CleanTechnica reader shared a couple more tweets from Stackmann about ID.3 vehicles being shipped across Germany and Ireland. Another reader shared a few pics and a video just published today on YouTube about the momentous weekend. The car is spreading across Europe as you read this.

Below are these tweets, videos, and pictures, as well as several more I found in a Norwegian press release from Volkswagen.

It’s an exciting time for Volkswagen, and for electric vehicle fans more broadly. If you are an early ID.3 buyer and would like to share your opinion of the car in the early days of ownership and maybe even beyond, please let us know via the “tips” email below.

The unfortunate thing I also stumbled across while looking for more ID.3 pictures and videos is that Volkswagen is still pushing fossil fueled vehicles. In between tweets about the ID.3, Stackmann was exuberant about the Golf GTI. Many will support a marketing-focused board member pushing his company’s product, but it seems to me this is not a time when anyone should be hyping polluting fossil-fueled vehicles. It is also the kind of thing that irks other electric vehicle enthusiasts. Our own Kyle Field also happened to see the tweet and responded better than I would have:

Indeed — it is akin to pushing cigarettes or drugs. In fact, cigarettes and drugs do not pose as large or existential a threat to the human species as global climate catastrophe.

Stackmann, keep promoting the appealing and truly competitive ID.3, ID.4, etc. Don’t promote pollution.

Or, if you’re going to keep pushing pollution, don’t be surprised when climate-concerned EV fans think that Volkswagen doesn’t “get” it.

For now, though, let’s celebrate the arrival of the ID.3! I’ll again add some of my favorite ID.3 pieces below.

All images courtesy of Volkswagen.

 
 


 

