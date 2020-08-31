Volkswagen ID.3 Pours Across Germany, Ireland, Norway, & Elsewhere

August 31st, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

A few days ago, I wrote a brief piece about 700 Volkswagen ID.3 electric cars arriving in Norway. These are some of the first customer cars of a new generation of vehicles from Volkswagen. They are a key milestone in Volkswagen’s transition to electric vehicles. A Volkswagen board member focused on sales, marketing & after sales, Jürgen Stackmann, had shared the news alongside a short video of three ID.3 cars coming off of a ship.

Under that article, a CleanTechnica reader shared a couple more tweets from Stackmann about ID.3 vehicles being shipped across Germany and Ireland. Another reader shared a few pics and a video just published today on YouTube about the momentous weekend. The car is spreading across Europe as you read this.

Below are these tweets, videos, and pictures, as well as several more I found in a Norwegian press release from Volkswagen.

Thanks to @Fito_Calixto! Our #Volkswagen Brand Director in #Dublin #Ireland, who welcome our first #VWID3 1STs for our First Mover customers!

Looks like a rainy day ☔️, but for Fito it’s sunny – he has a big smile in his face! 😉 pic.twitter.com/Y7eayC4T3G — Jürgen Stackmann (@jstackmann) August 29, 2020

The next great news: Our first ID.3 1ST Editions have arrived to Dublin, Ireland. 👍 Soon they will arrive to our Irish dealerships and be handed over to our ID.3 1st Mover customers! A big day for electric mobility in #Ireland! pic.twitter.com/nBzaQh12Ca — Jürgen Stackmann (@jstackmann) August 29, 2020

Gestern Abend auf der Autobahn A9: Auch in #Deutschland – die ersten #VWID3 1ST Modelle auf dem Weg zu unseren Händlern zur Übergabe an unsere ID.3 First Mover Kunden! 👍#eMobility #Volkswagen pic.twitter.com/wePkqvCA3H — Jürgen Stackmann (@jstackmann) August 29, 2020

The ID. #FirstMoversClub is coming!😎

Excited to announce that with the start of first #VWID3 deliveries, all ID.3 1 ST customers will receive an invitation to our special #Facebook community. Get in touch with us, join the community events and receive exclusive insights. pic.twitter.com/yHhALlxgSM — Jürgen Stackmann (@jstackmann) August 31, 2020

It’s an exciting time for Volkswagen, and for electric vehicle fans more broadly. If you are an early ID.3 buyer and would like to share your opinion of the car in the early days of ownership and maybe even beyond, please let us know via the “tips” email below.

The unfortunate thing I also stumbled across while looking for more ID.3 pictures and videos is that Volkswagen is still pushing fossil fueled vehicles. In between tweets about the ID.3, Stackmann was exuberant about the Golf GTI. Many will support a marketing-focused board member pushing his company’s product, but it seems to me this is not a time when anyone should be hyping polluting fossil-fueled vehicles. It is also the kind of thing that irks other electric vehicle enthusiasts. Our own Kyle Field also happened to see the tweet and responded better than I would have:

Unfortunately, every single combustion vehicle sold is a step in the wrong direction. It's the modern equivalent of celebrating sales of cigarettes.😟 — Kyle Field (@mrkylefield) August 31, 2020

Indeed — it is akin to pushing cigarettes or drugs. In fact, cigarettes and drugs do not pose as large or existential a threat to the human species as global climate catastrophe.

Stackmann, keep promoting the appealing and truly competitive ID.3, ID.4, etc. Don’t promote pollution.

Or, if you’re going to keep pushing pollution, don’t be surprised when climate-concerned EV fans think that Volkswagen doesn’t “get” it.

For now, though, let’s celebrate the arrival of the ID.3! I’ll again add some of my favorite ID.3 pieces below.

All images courtesy of Volkswagen.











