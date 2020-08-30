42 Target Stores May Host Tesla Supercharger Stations

August 30th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

42, as we all know, is the answer to life, the universe, and everything. Knowing how fond Elon Musk is of that Douglas Adams classic, and knowing how much he likes to thread allusions into his companies, there’s a decent chance that is the reason why Tesla is now looking to put Supercharger stations at 42 Target stores.

Or it’s just coincidence.

Either way, it’s exciting news for lovers of Tesla & Target that Tesla is apparently working to bring Superchargers to 42 more Target stores across the USA. (Tip of the hat to Brian Lovett, aka BLOVE, whose ♥ on the tweet below made me spot the news yesterday.)

Looks like new Superchargers are coming to various Target locations across the US! https://t.co/UKJlXNIH8A — Alex Sibila ⚡ (@AlexSibila) August 29, 2020

My excitement was soon turned into anger, envy, and disgust when I discovered that my local Target was not on the list. (Just kidding, of course. In fact, there is a Supercharger 1–2 minutes away from that Target, and I used it just a couple of hours ago while my wife did some shopping. What I’d really like at my local Target are some slow chargers. I prefer to slow charge at regular destinations as much as possible to preserve battery health — as long as it allows me to continue my two-year streak of $0 spent charging, one year in a BMW i3 and one year (just concluded) in our Tesla Model 3 SR+.)

The letter above is full of legalize, but my reading of it is that Tesla is simply getting permission from Target to file permit applications to install Superchargers at the designated Target stores. If approved, Tesla will get to work building Superchargers at those locations. It looks like Target has to do close to nothing.

Tesla already has Superchargers at some Target stores. I do not see a tally, however, on how many locations have Superchargers.

Interestingly, Electrify America has many of its ultrafast charging stations located in Walmart parking lots. As of June 2019, I see the total number of Walmart stores with Electrify America stations was 120!

There are several notable benefits to partnerships like these that go beyond the primary benefit of more charging infrastructure:

It’s easy to find Target and Walmart stores, so if you know that’s where a Supercharger or Electrify America station is going to be located, you can easily find the parking lot without much stress or confusion. If there’s one thing someone on a road trip is likely to want when they stop for a recharging or refueling break, it’s a bathroom. Targets and Walmarts have bathrooms, and the stores are open pretty long hours (in some cases, even 24/7). If you want to get a snack, a present for someone, some electronic gadget, or almost anything else, you are set. For safety/security reasons, it’s typically best to take a break in your car in a location with high foot traffic and good lighting, rather than in an isolated and dark area. Target and Walmart offer good foot traffic and lighting.

If you’re curious about the 42 specific Target stores listed in the document above, here they are in case that tweet gets deleted:

Austin Southpark

Wako

Lacey

Tanasbourne

Salem

Medford

Camarillo

Escondido

San Diego

Redlands

Hawthorne

Simi Valley

Hesperia

San Clemente

Bronx

Woburn

Stoughton

Brooklyn

Bayshore

Highland Park

Grand Forks

Modesto

Morgan Hill

Woodland

Sand City

Emeryville

San Jose South

Lathrop

Fremont South

Cupertino

Gilroy

Brentwood

Charlotte

Newnan

Nashville

Douglassville

Daytona

East Point

Columbus

North Miami Beach

Montgomery

Orlando

