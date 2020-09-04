You Can Now Get The Dongfeng JunFeng ER30 SKIO EV In Ghana!

September 4th, 2020 by Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai

For 100,000 Ghana Cedis ($17,300), you can get yourself the 32 kWh Dongfeng JunFeng ER30 SKIO EV in Ghana! Based on the Nissan March, this small EV looks like a good value for money with some decent specs for the price:

Body dimensions: 3775 x 1665 x 1530 mm

Wheelbase: 2450 mm

Body style: 5-door, 4-seat hatchback

Range: 301 km (NEDC)

Battery: Lithium iron phosphate

Motor: 80 kW

Battery capacity: 32 kWh

Top speed: 115 km/h

The Nissan March is one of the popular fossil fuel vehicles on the African continent and thousands of these are imported from Japan every year. Over 90% of vehicles imported in the majority of African countries are used fossil fuel vehicles from Asia and Europe. This is because they land at a price point that is more affordable for consumers in this market compared to brand new fossil fuel vehicles.

But at this price, the 32 kWh Dongfeng JunFeng ER30 SKIO EV will certainly find a lot of takers, and that’s why Solar Taxi Ghana has brought it to Ghana. Solar Taxi Ghana has been scaling up its electric motorcycle business in Ghana.

The company has also brought in the JAC iEV7L pure electric vehicle. This JAC sedan has a decent 35.2 kWh battery that is good for about 302 km/189 miles (NEDC), and you can lease this for about $160 per month in Ghana. Solar Taxi has also recently launched the Cherry Tiggo 3xe 480 electric SUV in Ghana. It’s good see that the company keeps adding more models to its portfolio, and the more affordable JunFeng ER30 SKIO EV will certainly shake things up in the Ghana market and beyond.

The European market is on fire, with awesome sales in several markets including Sweden, France, Norway, and Germany. This trend is just highlighting the fact that the EV revolution is happening much faster than people thought. The African market is not always a priority market for most of the OEMs due to the low levels of motorization, but it’s starting to come alive on the EV front. The low levels of motorization actually present a huge opportunity for bold startups in the New Energy Vehicle space in Africa.

These more budget-friendly Chinese NEVs could really take over this market. Just like in the mobile phone industry, the low cost South Korean and Chinese bare-bones Android phones that understood the market they wanted to target and included things like dual SIM card functionality grabbed the market. In the same fashion, we are also starting to see the equivalents of Tecno, Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei, and the basic Samsungs of the EV space. This 32 kWh Dongfeng JunFeng ER30 SKIO EV fits into this category, as do several more Chinese models on our list of 7 ICE killers.

Perhaps the real game changer if it comes to Africa, and hopefully it will soon, is this cute little city car is priced at just $4,200!

It’s already got 50,000 orders in China, and let’s face it, who wouldn’t want a $4,200 city car? These Chinese NEVs are starting to pop up in Africa and it gives a good indication that this revolution is really happening faster than most people thought.









