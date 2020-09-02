Norway In August – Over 70% EV Market Share And Heading Higher

September 2nd, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

Clean transport transition leader Norway hit a huge 70.2% plugin passenger vehicle market share in August, up from 49% a year ago. Pure battery electrics alone took 53% of the market. September is already showing signs of being a record breaking month with the Tesla Model 3, VW ID.3, and Polestar 2 all showing up in volume.

The cumulative year-to-date market share for plugin electric vehicles now stands at almost 69%, with 48.4% being full battery electric (BEV), and 20.3% being plugin hybrids (PHEV). The 2019 full year result for plugins was 56%.

The top selling BEVs in August were the mostly the recent usual suspects, but the Polestar 2 started it’s deliveries in earnest, and jumped in to a very creditable #4 spot:

The Mercedes Benz EQC has showed up in decent numbers again in August, as it did in July, but a slow first half of 2020 means that it doesn’t make the top 5 models year-to-date. That list currently stands as follows:

Shake Up Now Arriving

We already have registration data in hand from yesterday (depending on where you are) September 1st, which saw a big push from the newly incoming Volkswagen ID.3 at 34 units, and the Polestar 2, which saw 30 units. If they can sustain these rates, both could reach around 1,000 units in September. We know that VW has a huge stock of ID.3s already produced, and just waiting to be delivered in Europe.

Both the Polestar 2 and ID.3 were however overwhelmed by the Tesla Model 3 which saw 80 units registered on September 1st, and looks set to repeat Tesla’s typical end-of-quarter surge.

Meanwhile the Audi e-tron and Mercedes EQC will also look to stay on their recent volume trend, and the Hyundai Kona EV is still snapping at everyone’s heels. So we’re going to see at least 6 models that should be capable of delivering 500 to 1,000 units (or more) in September.

Combined with the Zoe, LEAF, Peugeot-208, and other medium volume BEVs, perhaps in the region of 7,000 BEVs will be available in Norway in September. We may therefore see the BEV market share hitting 60% for the first time ever.

It will also be interesting to see which models are the best sellers over the full year. The Audi e-tron is now looking fairly unassailable, but the rest of the top five spots are up for grabs, including potentially by the newcomers. Certainly the ID.3 has a shot at getting into the top 5, and perhaps there’s even a slim chance for the Polestar 2.

What do you think? Are you in the queue for an ID.3 or Polestar 2? Please jump in to the comments and let us know.

(Vehicle photos courtesy of respective brands)











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Send us an email: tips@cleantechnica.com

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode