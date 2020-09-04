Sweden In August — 28% Plugin Vehicle Market Share, Up 3× Year-On-Year

September 4th, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

Sweden continued to grow its plugin electric vehicle market share in August 2020, reaching 28%, up from 8.7% in August 2019. The overall auto market showed recovery, down just 13% from an unusually strong August last year. Swedish plugin electric vehicle market share is still headed for 30% over full year 2020.

As usual in Sweden, the August results saw plugin hybrids (PHEVs) dominate over pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) with market shares of 20% versus 8%.

However, due to there being fewer BEVs to choose from (relative to PHEVs), the best selling BEVs still see enough volume to get them onto the top 10 overall plugins list (PHEVs in light blue, BEVs in darker blue):

Just like in neighbouring Norway, the Polestar 2 did well in Sweden in August, jumping into the #2 spot for BEVs with 268 registrations. This is up from an initial result of just 50 registrations in July. Let’s see if Polestar can still add further to monthly volume before reaching a steady state.

Volvo vehicles continue to do well, as we would expect for a homegrown brand, but the outperformer is Kia, with the top selling BEV, the Niro EV, and several strong PHEV showings in the top 10 plugins list.

Kia Niro. Image Courtesy: Kia

Just as a side note, this month’s data comes from SCB Sweden, rather than our usual source BIL Sweden. The two organizations count registration data slightly differently, so their results can differ by around a percent or so.

Sweden’s running total of plugin market share year-to-date stands at around 26% or 27%, with the aim still being for 30% achieved over the full year. This is a significant gain from the 8.7% result of full year 2019.

With more European plugin volume now turning up from the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3 (see the Norway report), the Polestar 2, and others, the 30% goal seems likely to be achieved. What do you think? Please jump in the comments and share your thoughts.









