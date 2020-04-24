Introducing Ford’s 1400 HP All-Electric Mustang Cobra Jet





April 24th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

Ford dropped a massive media bomb yesterday with the introduction of its most powerful Mustang ever. And what a car! It packs some 1400 HP and more than 1100 lb-ft of TQ — enough to blast the car from a standstill to 170 MPH in just eight seconds with nary a sound. Meet the original, Ford’s first electric Mustang, the Cobra Jet 1400.

Sure, you could argue that the Mustang Mach E is Ford’s first “real” electric Mustang, and Ford would probably be very happy to have you believe that. But there’s other people out there who might argue that the Mach E is a cynical cash grab that exploits the Mustang’s storied sporting history in a bid to hock an oversized, overweight electric “crossover” to young families pushing back against their need for a minivan. If you’re in that second camp — the more emotional, prone to anthropomorphizing camp — this Cobra Jet 1400 is the electric Mustang that matters … and (trust me), Ford got this one 100% right.

“Ford has always used motorsport to demonstrate innovation,” explains Dave Pericak, Global Director of the Ford Icons department that oversees vehicles like the Ford GT and Cobra Jet. “Electric power trains give us a completely new kind of performance, and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit. We’re excited to showcase what’s possible in an exciting year when we also have the all-electric Mustang Mach-E joining the Mustang family.”

For those of you keeping score, the new Ford Mustang Cobra Jet has already proven to be quicker in a quarter mile than the latest hybrid Ferrari flagship, the upcoming Lotus Evija electric hypercar, and even the most optimistic numbers Tesla claims for its as-yet-unbuilt Roadster 2.0. It is, in other words, incredibly fast. Even in comparisons to its nearest, most “natural” competitor — the one-off eCOPO electric Camaro from Chevy — the Cobra Jet seems to be in a different league.

Well done, Ford. Henry, Lee, and God are smiling down upon you.

“This project was a challenge for all of us at Ford Performance, but a challenge we loved jumping into,” says Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric power trains in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had performance benchmarks we wanted to match and beat right now. This has been a fantastic project to work on, and we hope the first of many coming from our team at Ford Performance Motorsports.”

You can check out the initial launch video, below, which does little more than offer teasers of a shockingly quiet 8-second 1/4 mile run. Ford is promising more information and a fresh video drop on April 26th — until then, you can let us know what you think of the project, and what you think the odds in Vegas would be in a Cobra Jet vs. Tesla Hyperpod drag race, in the comments. Enjoy!

It won’t hurt your ears and doesn’t use a drop of fuel, but it’s projected to crush the quarter-mile in the low-8-second range at more than 170 mph. For the first time ever, Ford Performance introduces a one-off Mustang Cobra Jet factory drag racer with all-electric propulsion. The battery-powered Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype is purpose-built and projected to deliver over 1,400 horsepower and over 1,100 ft.-lbs. of instant torque to demonstrate the capabilities of an electric power train in one of the most demanding race environments.

Source | Images: Ford.



