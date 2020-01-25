Video: Making The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Hybrid Supercar

January 25th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

Since last June, the SF90 Stradale hybrid has been the flagship of the Ferrari line, and a quick look at its impressive spec sheet leaves little doubt as to why. The car boasts 968 electrically-assisted horsepower, an in-town EV range of 15 miles (24 km), and some of the highest high-tech whiz-bangery you’re likely to find this side of a Formula 1 race car. It is fast. It is loud. It is complicated. It is, depending on who you ask, everything that a flagship hybrid supercar should be … but how’s it made, you know?

That’s a question Ferrari seems to have gotten a lot over the last six months. I say that because the prancing horse brand has done something it never would have a generation ago by releasing its very own “making of” video that follows an SF90 Stradale all the way through production.

It’s an impressive (if overly artsy) video, but it does a great job showing the blend of traditional craftsmanship and high-tech, erm — tech that go into the thing. And that’s what this car is, kind of. It’s a blend.

“The SF90 Stradale is the first ever Ferrari to feature PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) architecture which sees the internal combustion engine integrated with three electric motors,” read the official Ferrari press release at the SF90’s debut. “Two of which are independent and located on the front axle, with the third at the rear between the engine and the gearbox … the SF90 Stradale is the first ever Ferrari to feature PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) architecture which sees the internal combustion engine integrated with three electric motors, two of which are independent and located on the front axle, with the third at the rear between the engine and the gearbox.”

So, that’s cool. I think so, anyway, and I’d like to invite you to watch the SF90’s making of video, below, which Ferrari itself describes as “a journey in Maranello factory, where the most advanced production techniques and the most skilled artisans combine to produce the SF90 Stradale.” Check it out, then let us know what you think in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Manufacturing the SF90 Stradale

Source | Images: Ferrari Official.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







