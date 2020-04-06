EV Total Cost of Ownership Calculator, Louisiana COVID-19 Crisis — CleanTechnica Top 20

April 6th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

A cool electric vehicle total cost of ownership calculator from a California utility (for its region), the horrible situation the state of Louisiana is in with regards to the coronavirus epidemic and COVID-19, coming gas station bankruptcies, and Elon Musk’s offer of ventilators to any hospital urgently needing them led CleanTechnica’s list of the most popular stories last week. Click through to read them if you happened to miss them (if they interest you), or scroll down to see the full list of the 20 top articles of the week.

Coronavirus continues to stimulate a lot of stories and grab a lot of eyeballs — something I didn’t expect at the beginning of 2020. Naturally, the Tesla Model Y — and still the Model 3 too — also end up being the stars of many popular stories. The only surprise is how much that gets muffled by the coronavirus noise. And then oil also had a big week — because of the seeming commencement of its downfall.



