Louisiana Is In Horror, Lack Of Medical Supplies Dire — Plea For Help

March 29th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

One of our writers, Johnna Crider, lives in Louisiana, seems to have gotten COVID-19, and has been in the ER as a result — after initially being sent home days earlier. She has relayed horror stories from Louisiana, plenty of sightings she’s made of nurses and doctors lacking PPE (personal protective equipment), and the shock and fear of medical staff who didn’t expect this virus to infect so many people or be so nasty. This is one powerful story I highly recommend reading. Johnna has her own story coming in the morning. The below contribution is from a pre-med student at LSU who has been doing everything he can to help out. I implore you to read it and share it with powerful people and anyone who might be able to help. —Zach

By Cole A. Davis

As I am sure you know, Louisiana is a massive hotspot for the coronavirus. Currently, New Orleans is experiencing one of the highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 infections in the country. I am currently seeing a trend in that frightens me about the future and wellness of Louisiana.

States like California, Washington, and New York have larger economies. They are getting attention and support for that reason. People of power do not see the need or urgency to help Louisiana, however, when it is in times of great need. This is one of those times.

I am sure the states I mentioned above are in great need of medical equipment. It is good that they are getting support. My fear is that Louisiana will get pushed aside, pushed down the list, for much needed supplies and donations, such as ventilators.

According to the governor of Louisiana, Jon Bel Edwards, “Under current modeling, we would run out of ventilators sometime around April 2nd or April 3rd.” Without these ventilators, lives will be lost. I am scared priority will be given to other states with larger economies, pushing aside Louisiana and leaving us with a shortage of supplies needed to fight and save lives.

I’m a pre-med student, so am not on the front lines, but I’ve been in touch with friends who are, and they are horrified at the situation. One of the biggest problems is that it’s just starting to hit. We are having issues protecting our health care workers, which could lead to a horrible snowball effect. I’ve seen and heard our medical professionals wearing the same disposable mask for a week. We are in dire need of your help! The vice president for the children’s hospital told me that, “We are caring for hundreds of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 positive patients.” This is frightening because Our hospitals here are running extremely low on supplies, to the point that they have started asking the public to hand-make protective equipment and donate it.

WBRZ, Baton Rouge General accepting homemade masks starting Mondayhttps://t.co/mcixJu179n pic.twitter.com/xRrt3v1rjZ — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 21, 2020

But there is hope. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted to Johnna Crider and me (see link below) stating that he would have as much PPE as possible sent to Louisiana. As I stated on Twitter, I will do whatever I need to do to help get materials to hospitals here — manage deliveries — even if that means renting out a truck and helping complete the deliveries. Whatever you need, I am there. If you have a way I can help in Louisiana, please contact me at cdav231@lsu.edu

We’ll try to get & deliver as many as possible. N95 masks are a pain to wear btw. Less onerous masks are better most of the time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2020

We need your help to donate. Louisiana has potential and is a great part of the United States. We bring culture, great food, and the spirit to keep going when things get hard. We are the Cajun navy, the people who cross state lines to help our neighbors and friends when they are in need, the people who not only bring water and food but warm Cajun meals to reconcile those who have just lost everything.

Whether it is Tesla, Ford, GM, BYD, or others, we need medical supplies urgently. We do not want to be left behind.

GENEROSITY! @Ford donated 2,000 face shields to @ololhealth in BR. Boxes arrived Saturday afternoon … crew drove in from Detroit overnight.@WBRZ pic.twitter.com/QYQQR9EgHJ — Trey Schmaltz 🏊 📹 (@treyschmaltz) March 28, 2020

In order to make this easier on those who want to donate, I have been compiling a list of hospitals that need PPE. This contains the hospital name, address, and most urgently needed materials. The hospitals at the top are the ones the most in need. This is not a comprehensive list for the state — just what I have been able to confirm. I know this is a long list and that no one person can supply donations to every single hospital. But if you do, know that you are saving lives that would have been possibly left to die due to lack of supplies.

Contact Information for Hospitals

University Medical Center

2000 Canal Street

New Orleans, LA 70112

Needed materials — most urgent needs are isolation gowns, N95 masks, surgical masks, and ventilators

Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans

Ochsner Health Department of Philanthropy

1514 Jefferson Hwy, BH 607

New Orleans, LA 70121

Office of donations

504-842-7110

Needed materials — isolation gowns, N95 masks, surgical masks, and ventilators

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Hospital

5000 Hennessy Blvd

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808

They told me to drop off all needed materials at front door

Needed materials — isolation gowns, N95 masks, and surgical masks

Baton Rouge General Medical Center

8595 Picardy Ave.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70809

Needed materials — isolation gowns, N95 masks, and surgical masks

Tulane Medical Center

1415 Tulane Ave.

New Orleans, Louisiana 70112

Needed materials — isolation gowns, N95 masks, and surgical masks

Woman’s Hospital of Baton Rouge

100 Woman’s Way

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70817

Needed materials — surgical masks

