The Electric Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne Is A Tribute To Racing Heritage

March 31st, 2020 by Jo Borrás

After lying dormant for nearly 80 years, the storied Hispano Suiza name was reborn last summer with the launch of the million-Euro, all-electric Carmen in Barcelona. It was a stunning piece of rolling from an unexpected source — since when is Spain a hotbed of automotive innovation!? — but was it a real car? Well, if the Carmen’s debut last year told the world that Hispano Suiza was back, then the launch of the new electric Carmen Boulogne is telling the world which Hispano Suiza is back.

It’s not Hispano Suiza, the famous luxury coachbuilder that’s back, then. It’s Hispano Suiza the grand-prix winning supercar that is ready to take on the world. Just take a look and see that for yourself.

The new Hispano Suiza’s electric motors are good for a tick more than 1100 HP. That translates to a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h, while the sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h) happens in less than 2.6 seconds. So, in other words, it’s quick — but lots of electric cars are quick in a straight line. What makes the Carmen Boulogne stand apart is all the stuff that makes it quick not just in a straight line, but quick everywhere.

The loaded-up versions of the Tesla Model 3 tip the scales at 4100 lbs (1860 kg), but the Hispano Suiza is significantly lighter. It weighs in at about 3600 lbs (1632 kg), which means shorter braking distances and superior cornering grip given equivalent tires. The Carmen Boulogne’s suspension system was also developed with competition in mind by QEV Technologies — which may be a familiar name to you Formula E fans out there in CT reader-land.

The final bit, though, is both the most visible and the most compelling. The exposed, raw carbon fiber bodywork on the reborn Hispano Suiza is not just a reminder of the company’s commitment to lightweight construction, it’s an example of the company’s raw engineering talent. Take it from me, ANY mistake you make in laying the carbon fiber down for something like this will show. And, with the car’s €1.5 million price tag (est.), and imperfection is bound to be seen.

The carbon body is a ballsy move, and one that — I think — has paid off.

What do you think? Is this a car the one the super rich who can afford it should consider seriously when they’re shopping for a Lotus Evija or Koenigsegg Gemera, or is 1100 HP just not enough to get attention anymore? Regardless of how you feel, I think it’s safe to say that we’re living in a golden age of horsepower, don’t you think? Take a look at Hispano Suiza’s press release and official photo gallery, below, then let us know what you think of the Spanish brand’s chances of selling the planned 19-unit production run in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne | Press Release

The motorsport-inspired Carmen Boulogne pays homage to Hispano Suiza’s competition heritage

The Carmen Boulogne boasts 820kW (1,114PS), a 290km/h (180 MPH) top speed and a 0-100km/h time of under 2.6 seconds

Fully carbon fiber sub-chassis achieves weight of just 1,630kg. Optimized suspension and carbon fibre enhancements save 60kg vs Carmen

Barcelona, Spain — The motorsport-inspired Carmen Boulogne pays homage to Hispano Suiza’s competition heritage. Building on its sibling’s substantial credentials, the Carmen Boulogne boasts 820kW (1,114PS) up by 70kW (95PS); more speed 290 km/h (180 MPH) up by 40km/h (25 MPH) and a 0-100 km/h (62 MPH) time of under 2.6 seconds.

Utilizing the Carmen’s expertly engineered chassis and powertrain technology, the Carmen Boulogne delivers a blend of exhilarating power, exceptional luxury and elegant design.

Born of the brand’s ‘Unique Tailormade’ department in Barcelona, the infinitely-customizable Carmen Boulogne embodies the sporting spirit of Hispano Suiza alongside a strong family legacy.

The new sportier variant of the Carmen is the next stage in the evolution of the resurgent Spanish luxury car brand.

Designed, developed and manufactured in Barcelona, the fully-electric Carmen Boulogne shares its sibling’s classically-inspired design, but applies sportier styling and showcases the extent of customisation available to the five customers who will own one of the hyper-exclusive models.

Combining its enhanced, fully-electric 820kW (1,114PS) power train with a bespoke super-stiff carbon fiber monocoque, stiffer double-wishbone front and rear suspension,and torque vectoring, the Carmen Boulogne delivers exceptional dynamics, with a focus on thrilling performance. With such prodigious power, and a kerb weight of 1,630kg, the new variant has world-class performance capabilities: 100km/h is reached in under 2.6 seconds, while the top speed is 290km/h.

The car’s exquisitely-precise carbon fibre bodywork is proudly displayed beneath a clear coat varnish, which emphasizes its aggressive sportiness while retaining the Carmen’s timeless elegance.

Inside, the Carmen Boulogne variant is distinguished from its sibling through the use of suede or black Alcantara across the bulkhead and door panels.The car’s design, engineering and production has been undertaken in Barcelona by a skilled team of highly-experienced experts from Hispano Suiza and QEV Technologies– a company that specializes in electric power train development and motorsport engineering. The Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne will cost from €1.65m (plus taxes). The five special edition Boulogne variants join 14 Carmen or Carmen customized models to complete the total 19-unitproduction run, with the first customer taking delivery in 2022.

Prospective customers can now register their interest to purchase one of the hyper-exclusive models. A product of the brand’s ‘Unique Tailormade’ operation, the Boulogne features design enhancements that reference Hispano Suiza’s racing vehicles from the 1920s, while building on the Carmen’s exhilarating performance and exceptional luxury.

The Boulogne moniker dates back to 1921 and the George Boillot Cup, in which Hispano Suiza competed with a performance-focused version of the company’s H6 Coupé. The endurance race saw competitors battle for victory for more than 3.5 hours, on the roads around the French town of Boulogne. Hispano Suiza achieved three consecutive race wins, with drivers André Dubonnet (1921), Paul Bablot (1922) and Léonce Garnier (1923) driving specially-modified versions of the (original) Hispano Suiza H6.

Source | Images: Hispano Suiza.



