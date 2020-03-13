Tesla Model Y Owners Manual Now Available

March 13th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The Tesla Model Y Owners Manual is now available (grab it here) and gives you a great detailed look at the newest Tesla product that customers have been eagerly awaiting since it was launched last year. It’s 226 pages long.

It may seem trivial to some, but I find it really informative and interesting to dive into the owners manual. It details every part of the interior — such as the door-open button, the gear selector, and the scroll wheels on the steering wheel. Things that may seem common to many are new to those who are transitioning from a gas vehicle to an EV — and knowing how to get out of your car matters!

The touchscreen overview comes with a warning — a reminder, really — for the driver to always pay attention to the road and traffic conditions when driving. Along with that warning is a quick overview of how to use the touchscreen.

In the Keys section, Tesla goes over the three types of keys that access your vehicle — Authenticated Phone (using Bluetooth to open your door), Key card, and Key fob. If you are wondering how to open the door to your new Model Y, it’s similar to the Model 3. Tesla has changed things up when it comes to opening car doors, and these changes add to a superior and futuristic vibe to the atmosphere of its vehicles.

The Model Y also has four types of airbags:

1. Knee airbag.

2. Front airbags.

3. Seat-mounted side airbags.

4. Curtain airbags.

In the diagram below, you can see the approximate areas where the airbags are.

The fact that Tesla’s Model Y Owners Manual is now available is vital since many Model Y owners will be receiving their new vehicles soon — starting today even!



