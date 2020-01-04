Tesla Model 3 Sales = ~4× Nissan LEAF Sales, World’s 2nd Best Selling EV Outside Of China — November EV Sales Report

January 4th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

We may have some more high-selling blockbuster electric vehicles in 2020, but 2019 had one electric vehicle that was in a league of its own, the Tesla Model 3. Through November, the Model 3 had almost 3× the sales of the world’s 2nd best selling EV, the BAIC EU-Series, and it had more than 4× the sales of the world’s 2nd best selling non-Chinese EV.

Overall, according to EV Volumes, plug-in vehicles accounted for 2.2% of the world’s auto sales in November and 2.2% for the year through November.

Among plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) sales, the Model 3 had 13% market share, while the BAIC EU-Series had 5% and the BYD Yuan/S2 EV, Nissan LEAF, and SAIC Baojun E-Series each had 3%.

Once we have full 2019 numbers, surely the EV share will be a bit more impressive thanks to the Tesla Model 3’s strong finale and the overall EV sales rush in the Netherlands.

While a BAIC model was the 2nd best selling EV in 2019 (it won’t lose its position after December numbers come in), it was actually BYD that was the 2nd best selling PEV brand (again behind Tesla). From January through November, Tesla accounted for 16% of the global PEV market, BYD accounted for 11%, and BAIC, SAIC, and BMW each accounted for 6%. To close out the top 8, Nissan, Geely, and Volkswagen each accounted for 4% of the PEV market, followed in the next four spots by Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, and Mitsubishi (each at 3%).

If you prefer seeing the sales charts with “Others” included (combined sales of all PEVs not in the top 20), here are those:





If you’d like to buy a Tesla Model 3, Model S, or Model X and get some free Supercharging miles, feel free to use my special, magical, unicorn-blessed referral code: https://ts.la/zachary63404. You can also get a $100 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use for a referral code when putting down a reservation for a Cybertruck or Model Y.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







