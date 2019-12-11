BST HyperTEK: An Electric Motorcycle Like No Other

December 11th, 2019 by Jo Borrás

The name Pierre Terblanche may not be universally known, but to a certain segment of motorcycle enthusiasts, it is held in the highest esteem. Terblanche designed the iconic Ducati 888, as well as the Confederate Hellcat X132, Ducati Paul Smart 1000LE, and Royal Enfield Himalayan, along with many, many others. It’s his latest work, however — an electric motorcycle revealed to the world last week at EICMA — that we’re here to talk about today. Guys, meet the BST HyperTEK.

BST is best-known for its line of ultra-lightweight carbon fiber wheels and suspension parts. The company boasts clients like Keanu Reeves’ Arch, Ariel, Harley-Davidson, Lotus Cars, and others, but until now, the company has never stepped out of the role of supplier and into the limelight as a manufacturer in its own right. Even so, Black Stone TEK (BST’s “proper” name) has built a reputation for excellent build quality and engineering know-how, and the HyperTEK concept is only going to help it build upon that reputation.

Whether or not you call the BST HyperTEK a thing of beauty like the Ducati Supermono or 888 is up to you, but there’s no denying that the organic-looking carbon fiber frame is a fantastic bit of engineering. Similarly, the copper honeycomb heat sink (?) that occupies the traditional “radiator” position up front, finned aluminum motor, and slick, single-sided rear swingarm also look top-notch.

BST seems particularly proud of the bike. “It’s only by applying the purest of intentions that you generate the purest of thoughts, where with unbridled state of mind you can create the ultimate masterpiece,” reads the company website (emphasis mine).

“Where passion for an idea lasts and never fades – delving into the endless possibilities the future offers, bringing them into the present cultivated by a deep understanding of the past. A blank canvas – the outcome unrestricted, untamed, the expression of a vivid imagination and artistic perfection. Building the BST HyperTEK is no accident – it is the sum of the parts, the accumulation of a thousand thoughts and hours of pondering – making the impossible possible. In the union between the vision of the Master designer and the skill set of the Master craftsman you should expect nothing other than the astonishing.”

To be fair, this one-off electric motorcycle makes an incredible statement regarding BST’s ultimate capabilities. Even if the bike never sees production, which, I mean — it almost certainly, probably won’t.

If it does see production, it probably won’t deliver on the tech specs that the “concept” does. To wit, the HyperTEX is fitted with an 80 kW (107 HP) DHX Hawk water-cooled PMS motor that offers 300 km (about 180 miles) of range. That’s a lot of range for a claimed 30-minute charge time. Not impossible, but not likely from a boutique maker, is all I’m saying.

What do you guys think? Is this electric motorcycle the type of bike that would get you excited enough to put down some money on it, or is it just a good-looking PR move on the part of BST? Check out the photo gallery below, then scroll on down to the comments section at the bottom of the page to share your thoughts.

BST HyperTEK Electric Motorcycle | Photo Gallery

Sources: Asphalt and Rubber, Visor Down; Photos by barrywhitephoto.com via BST HyperTEK (Official).



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







