Colossal Dual-Motor & Tri-Motor Tesla Cybertruck Variants Coming 1 Year Sooner

December 9th, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

Tesla’s Cybertruck order page was recently updated to change up expected production and delivery timelines. The start timelines for the Dual-Motor and Tri-Motor variants’ estimated production have been updated quite a bit. Presumably, the many preorders have influenced this time change.

Certainly, the preorders are steadily building up for all of the variants, but some must be getting much more interest than others.

Iqtidar Ali points out that the new information came officially as the estimated production year changed on the configurator. There was no blizzard of social media announcements on this one, interestingly. Ali explains: “now instead of previously stated 2022, [the Dual- and Tri-Motor] variants will be coming late 2021, a whole year earlier.” The Single-Motor RWD option is scheduled to start production in 2022.

Historically, Tesla started production of longer-range, more-expensive variants of new models before gradually working down to the base variants. This is the norm across the industry, actually. However, Tesla surprised when the Cybertruck was revealed by indicating that the lowest-price, lowest-range base trim would be produced first. Apparently, though, Tesla has reconsidered and gone back to its previous system.

There are a lot of reasons people — even new drivers, younger generations — are looking into the Cybertruck. There’s style, what that may mean about someone’s self-image, the pure logic of the vehicle, sophisticated aerodynamics that one associates with a Bond vehicle, its high-tech offerings, and its potentially game-changing use as a self-driving vehicle.

The Tesla Model 3 is flooding streets in many regions. In only a few years, those Model 3s will be flowing alongside a new, high-tech, futuristic vehicle with colossal style, a vehicle which is still mysterious, but we learn more about almost every day.

