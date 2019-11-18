Published on November 18th, 2019 | by Cynthia Shahan0
More Glimpses Of Tesla Model Y Near Tesla Fremont Factory
The Tesla Fremont factory is priming the nearby roads for another highly sought-after Tesla vehicle, the coming Model Y. Word is that the Tesla Fremont factory is busy putting together an assembly line for the Model Y. It has also been testing them on streets in the surrounding area — and sometimes further away.
Development isn’t just taking place at Tesla’s global HQ, though. We now know that the Model Y will also be produced in Germany, near Berlin.
🖤♥️💛 GIGA BERLIN 💛♥️🖤
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2019
Tesla, around the world, is prepping for the release of what is widely expected to become the Silicon Valley automaker’s most popular model.
It’s hard to believe the Tesla Model S only arrived on the scene in 2012. Since that time, we’ve seen Tesla’s Model S P100D take the Ludicrous Crown for performance, consistently darting to the finish line like a rocket and leaving the best ICE cars in the dust, and their drivers in awe. It seems like ages ago that Tesla lovers enjoyed those first spy shots of the Model 3, and Model X. They win their own share of races, or can simply move smoothly with the moonlight while you gaze through the Model 3’s glass roof and the X’s supersplendulous windshield.
Now the hot new Tesla everyone wants to see a bit more of is the Model Y (and the Cybertruck). For those who can’t get enough of the spy shots, here’s a 5 second video with a great view:
⚠️Beautiful Model Y spotted driving in the streets!!!⚠️#Tesla $TSLA pic.twitter.com/EMWFQhPSx8
— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) November 1, 2019
Iqtidar Ali points out that this Model Y Performance is sporting the “wind turbine” rim design, one of the three original wheel design patents registered for the Model 3. He notes that the wheels were originally seen on the Model 3 on the night it was unveiled — March 31, 2016. Now they reappear after a long absence. Perhaps Tesla will offer them on the Model Y.
