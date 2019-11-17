“One Day I’m Buying One.” —Toyota Camry Driver After Channeling Tesla Model 3’s Torque (Video)

November 17th, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

I love the smile on this man’s face. He is simply delighted due to his Model 3’s consummate acceleration/performance.

Nick Phan smiled as he noticed a Toyota Camry challenge his Model 3 while moving stoplight to stoplight. He smiled some more and then applied that easy touch that provides the utmost amount of torque — instantly. Phan whizzed ahead. The Toyota owner stopped by his side, eventually. They both laughed and exchanged their mutual validation of the Model 3’s easy performance.

Phan used his rear dashcam feed in the video to help capture how far the Camry was left behind as he encouraged his Tesla’s intense, smooth, forceful instant movement. The Toyota owner shared that he was delighted as well with the Tesla’s performance and said agreeably, “One day I’m buying one.”

His passenger laughed, as he emphasized and repeated, “One day I’m buying one!”

What a way to start or end the day. No conflict. Simply performance.

As Iqtidar Ali from X Auto pointed out: “The superb performance of the car, the superior acceleration of the Model 3 over the ICE Camry instantly diminishes all the false beliefs about electric cars. If anyone argues in favor of the deprecated ICE cars, show them the above video and share the reactions in the comments section below.”

Cleaner air is my issue. Yet who can not enjoy the smile of this man. Apparently, performance affects the heart positively. That is as valuable as environmental wellness sometimes. The more joy of performance, the wider the scope of the transition to these innovative, safe, and technically superb vehicles.

I venture to guess the Camry driver will come to enjoy his choice of Tesla at some point.

