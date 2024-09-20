Eonix Awarded Air Force Phase II STTR to Unlock Next-Gen e-VTOL Systems with Scalable Ultra-High-Power Batteries

Leveraging the ATLAS platform, Eonix will accelerate battery materials discovery focused on powering Directed Energy, C-sUAS, and e-VTOL systems

Knoxville, TN — Eonix, a pioneer in next-generation battery technology, has been selected by AFWERX for a PHASE II STTR contract with the University of Tennessee Tickle College of Engineering in the amount of $1.7M focused on ultra-high-power batteries for directed energy, counter drone swarms, and e-VTOL systems. The funds will be used to design high conductivity electrolytes that are drop-in compatible with batteries manufactured today and meet the ambitious DoD energy storage targets for next gen platforms.

“New technologies like Directed Energy, Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft (C-sUAS), and electric Vertical Take Off Landing (e-VTOL) Systems promise to transform modern air defense systems by offering cost-effective engagement, enhanced base resiliency, and advanced surveillance and attack capabilities,” said Eonix Founder Don Derosa. “Our ATLAS materials discovery platform will design a next generation battery chemistry that improves power density, discharge rate, and operational temperature…thus powering the Air Force to respond to a rapid evolution of aerial threats.”

Eonix is revolutionizing battery product development, leveraging their ATLAS platform which is 40x faster and 15x lower cost than traditional R&D methods. This groundbreaking platform, previously harnessed for projects backed by Army/DOE/NSF/Air Force, pairs real-time measurement of material behavior in batteries with quantum mechanics simulations to train AI models, significantly accelerating materials discovery. These models predict material performance and suggest novel material candidates, marking a significant leap forward in the quest for next-gen energy storage solutions.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on Eonix will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Eonix

Eonix is designing next generation batteries decades ahead of most R&D cycles using the world’s first end-to-end automated materials discovery platform for energy storage. Eonix’s mission is to design market specific materials, decades ahead of their time, that are drop-in compatible with batteries manufactured today. This will enable affordable EVs, fast charging consumer electronics, safer energy storage for the warfighter, and a greener future. With funding from the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and National Science foundation, Eonix has leveraged our ATLAS platform to design a non-flammable lithium ion battery. Learn more about our revolutionary process at www.eonixenergy.com

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com

Media Contact

Ryan Sommer

Director, MaintainPR

ryan@maintainpr.com

646-220-4256

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy