CleanTechnica Press Release Services

Get the word out there quick – reach hundreds of thousands of people by publishing a press release on CleanTechnica. It’ll look just like the rest of our articles, but will be marked as a Press Release, just to be clear. The cost for Press Release publication is just $500. Should we decide that it is not quite fitting for CleanTechnica, rest assured, your money will be refunded. The Press Release will be featured on our sidebar, will be shared on social media, and a link will be sent out in our daily newsletter…all told it should reach more than 100,000 sets of eyeballs!

What is the Title of your Press Release? *

Press Release Information * Please enter your press release below; you can also upload a PDF using the ‘Images’ box below. Please be sure to include links where readers can learn more and/or contact the company.

Images for Press Release * Please upload at least one image to include with your press release (min 600pixels wide). You can also upload a Word doc or PDF of the press release itself. Drop files here or

Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, gif, png, pdf, doc.

CleanTechnica Press Release * If just one, mark 1 in the field below. After submitting the form, you will be taken to secure checkout via Paypal, and once we receive payment, we will reach out to confirm all the details of your press release and get it going!

Price: $500.00



Quantity:

Name

Best phone number to reach you

Email