World’s Most Energy-Efficient RV — Ultra-Efficient, All-Electric, 4-Person Trailer Light Enough To Be Pulled By An Electric Car

Last month, Polydrops quietly launched the P21, an ultra-efficient all-electric travel trailer reimagined as a fully functional dwelling designed for extended off-grid stays.

The 4-person P21 is light enough that any car can pull it. Polydrops Founder Kyung-Hyun Lew is an architect, so good design is in his bones.

Electric RV startup Polydrops just announced its launch of the P21, the world’s most energy-efficient travel trailer. The ultra-efficient all-electric vehicle reimagines the concept of a travel trailer as a fully functional dwelling designed for extended off-grid stays.

Polydrops will begin production of the P21 in October of 2024.

“We’ve taken a fundamentally different approach to making travel trailers EV-friendly,” said Polydrops Founder Kyunghyun Lew. “Rather than adding expensive, heavy and complex propulsion systems to our trailers, we’ve focused relentlessly on aerodynamic efficiency. This allows electric vehicles to tow a Polydrops trailer without significant range loss, at a much lower total cost of ownership. Our design philosophy prioritizes ease of use, eliminating the need for separate charging systems or additional maintenance. We’re confident that as the EV market evolves, our streamlined approach will prove to be the most practical and cost-effective solution for eco-conscious travelers.”

Key Features of the P21

The highly anticipated P21 offers durability, easy maneuverability, and comfort along with excellent stability and aerodynamic efficiency.

The trailer boasts a best-in-class Timbren independent suspension system, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride on any terrain.

Its rust-resistant frame is made of sustainable and durable aluminum box tubing. The lightweight frame and aerodynamic design combine to provide exceptional range. In testing, a Tesla Model Y Long Range towing the P21 achieved 240 miles on a single charge.

A massive integrated 1300W solar array, developed in partnership with Aptera, harnesses the power of the sun.

An off-grid climate control system ensures unparalleled comfort in any environment.

Through its seamless insulation and advanced 12000BTU A/C and heat pump system, the P21 maintains ideal temperatures independent of external power sources and perfect for remote adventures or off-grid living.

A Highly Functional and Highly Architectural Interior

The interior of the P21 was thoughtfully designed by founders with extensive experience in architectural design. The result is a sleek, modern, and serene haven that prioritizes a connection to the outdoors through a ring of expansive windows that surround the living space.

The six windows, which allow ample natural light, are strategically placed to encourage cross-ventilation. Layered task, ambient, and accent lighting add additional warmth to the space.

The P21 offers a range of components like a galley kitchen, sleeping room for four, a workspace, a sanitation unit with a shower, and an array of convenient under-bed and overhead storage solutions strategically located throughout the trailer.

The trailer’s zero thermal bridge cabin and rigid insulation provide up to five times better thermal performance than comparable trailers, while also reducing noise and increasing comfort.

“The P21 represents a paradigm shift in mobile living,” said Lew. “By focusing on energy production, conservation, and efficient utilization, we’ve created a travel trailer that can serve as a true home away from home, even in remote locations.”

How to Buy a P21

Pricing for the P21 starts at $38,900.

To pre-order, customers may place a refundable deposit of $100 at

https://www.polydrops.com/p21

About Polydrops: Polydrops is a pioneering manufacturer of next-generation travel trailers, dedicated to revolutionizing sustainable adventure and mobile living. Founded on the principle that outdoor exploration should not come at the cost of environmental responsibility, Polydrops designs and produces ultra-efficient, all-electric travel trailers that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with functional living spaces. Our flagship P21 model represents a new paradigm in mobile dwellings, focusing on energy production, conservation, and efficient utilization to enable extended off-grid stays. By partnering with industry leaders in solar technology and employing advanced aerodynamics, Polydrops is setting new standards for eco-friendly travel and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the RV industry. For more information, visit www.polydrops.com.

Email courtesy of Polydrops

