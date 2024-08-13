SEIA Statement on President Biden Action to Support U.S. Manufacturers by Raising Section 201 Tariff Rate Quote on Imported Solar Cells

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last night, President Biden issued a proclamation to raise the Section 201 tariff rate quota (TRQ) for imported solar cells from 5 gigawatts (GW) annually to 12.5 GW. The TRQ increase to 12.5 GW is retroactive for cells imported on or after August 1, 2024.

Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) on the administration’s announcement:

“SEIA strongly commends President Biden’s decisive action to support American solar module manufacturers by raising the Section 201 tariff rate quota on cells. This move provides an important bridge for module producers to access the supply they need while the United States continues to progress on solar cell manufacturing. This decision will help create a strong, stable module manufacturing sector that can sustain robust cell production in the long run.

“Federal clean energy policies are fueling a surge in domestic manufacturing investments across the country, which are helping us secure our supply chain and uplift American communities. The President’s recent actions are critical for maximizing the impact of these policies and ensuring the long-term success of American solar manufacturing.”

Courtesy of SEIA.

