Archer Unveils Los Angeles Air Mobility Network Ahead Of Major Worldwide Sporting Events

Archer plans to launch the network in Los Angeles to replace one-to-two-hour drives with 10-20 minute electric flights

Archer’s planned network includes take-off and landing locations at Los Angeles International Airport, University of Southern California, Orange County, Santa Monica, Hollywood Burbank, Long Beach and Van Nuys

Archer is also coordinating with the Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park, the 300-acre district centered around SoFi Stadium, for a potential exclusive vertiport in the area

Archer’s goal is to begin its LA network operations by as early as 2026

Archer Aviation Inc. announced today plans to launch a Los Angeles air mobility network—seeking to change how Southern California residents and visitors commute, travel and spend their free time.

The goal is for passengers to be able to go to a nearby vertiport, or vertical take-off and landing location, and then fly 10-20 minutes in Archer’s Midnight aircraft to their destination of choice within the network—saving hours versus sitting in traffic.

Archer’s planned network includes vertiports at key locations such as Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Orange County, Santa Monica, Hollywood Burbank, Long Beach and Van Nuys. Archer’s goal is to begin its LA network operations by as early as 2026.

As part of its network planning, Archer is coordinating with the Los Angeles Rams to collaborate on potential exclusive vertiports at Woodland Hills and at Hollywood Park, the near 300-acre district centered around the 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium.

The University of Southern California is also engaged to be part of Archer’s planned LA network. Over the next two years, Archer and USC will develop plans for converting USC’s existing heliports for Midnight and other vertical take off and landing aircraft. USC’s ultimate goal is to offer visitors an easy, quick and sustainable way to get to and from its campus, sports facilities and hospitals in the future.

“This is a big moment for Archer. Establishing our LA network ahead of the global events that are coming to the region over the next four years is a milestone that will put Midnight on display for the whole world to see,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer. “LA is known for its horrendous traffic—our goal is to offer a safer, faster and sustainable alternative travel option.”

Midnight, Archer’s piloted, four-passenger electric aircraft, will play a crucial role in this network. Midnight is designed to offer passengers a sustainable, low-noise, and safe alternative to ground transportation:

Travels at speeds up to 150 mph, turning hour-long ground commutes into minutes in the air

Designed for back-to-back flights of 20-50 miles with minimal charge time in between

100x quieter than a helicopter at cruising altitudes

Redundant systems across the aircraft allowing Archer to target similar levels of safety as commercial airliners

Designed to carry a pilot, up to four passengers and carry-on luggage

Governor Gavin Newsom commented, “California is showing the world what’s possible when you embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and clean energy to help solve your biggest challenges. Homegrown companies like Archer Aviation are pioneering the next generation of zero-emission transportation that will help California cut pollution, clean our air and reduce traffic.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring Archer’s game-changing technology to Hollywood Park,” said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. “This underscores our commitment to enhancing the guest experience as we continue to build this transformative global destination for sports and entertainment.”

This announcement complements Archer’s planned network in the San Francisco Bay Area as well as Archer’s recently announced relationships with Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. It also comes on the heels of major milestones in the form of a successful transition flight, certification to begin operating as a commercial airline, and rapid progress on its manufacturing plant in Covington, GA.

Source: email from Archer

