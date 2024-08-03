Solar Partners Join Forces to Help Newborns & Mothers in Africa by Installing Solar Powered Freshwater Solution

A solar alliance of LONGi, one of the world’s largest solar technology companies, and Senergia, a leading Swedish wholesaler of solar energy, teamed up to support the Non-profit “Project Vita” by donating a solar-powered freshwater system for a maternity clinic in the village of Linga Linga in Mozambique. After constructing a water tower and installing LONGi solar panels on the roof of the clinic, the team was able to power a water pump that continuously fills the water tank, providing freshwater to the maternity clinic. The lack of fresh, running water remains a major problem in many parts of Africa. Sanitation and hygiene are fundamental to improving standards of living for people and at the same time decrease maternal and infant mortality. 58 babies have been born in the Linga Linga maternal clinic since the project was completed in May 2024.

Michel Olofsson, founder of Project Vita, commented: “When we were asked by Morrumbene’s Mayor to build a maternity clinic, we knew that providing basic hygiene standards would be equally important. We are very grateful to have partnered with Senergia and LONGi to accomplish this important solar-powered water solution project. While it is widely recognized that access to running freshwater is a basic human right, it remains the exception in rural areas of Africa, even in maternity clinics where hygiene standards are required for the safety of mothers and children.”

Anton Öbrink, Senergia’s project manager, added: “When we decided to get involved in NGO activities, we wanted to make sure that everything we do goes directly to the people. We chose Project Vita and Mozambique because it is still one of the poorest countries in the world, with the majority of people living in rural areas. In Mozambique, about 60% of people have no access to electricity. In Linga Linga, it’s 99%. We also wanted to show that if it works in Mozambique, it will work everywhere.”

Daniel Ong, Head of Marketing for LONGi Europe, said: “It was a real honor to contribute to this important project. It shows that with a little effort you can achieve a lot and impact the lives of hundreds of people. For Africa, and rural areas in particular, solar energy will be the key to transforming people’s lives. It is the fastest growing source of renewable energy that is decentralized and easy to install. In addition, modules like the Hi-MO X6 that we used here have very good performance parameters and are very reliable even in climatically challenging, hot regions. I hope that projects like this will set an example for others to get involved.”

Close collaboration with African communities and authorities is key

For projects that have an impact on and involve local communities, Project Vita ensured close collaboration with all relevant authorities. They jointly decided on the best and most feasible solution, and most importantly, on a smooth implementation.

The construction of the maternity clinic marked the beginning of a journey for Linga Linga, a rural village in Mozambique’s Inhambane province. The nearest accessible health facility for childbirth is in Morrumbene, a town about 30 kilometers from the village. As a result, most women in Linga Linga gave birth at home or on the road while trying to walk to Morrumbene for help. Morrumbene’s Mayor and the chieftain of the village asked Project Vita for help in improving Linga Linga and Morrumbene district where one of the projects was a place where women could give birth in safer conditions. Working with local community members, the maternity clinic was built in the village next to the newly built health clinic that had been closed for 3 years due to a lack of energy but could open now thanks to the support. In addition to delivery facilities, the maternity clinic will provide antenatal and postnatal care.

Simple off-grid energy solutions can save lives

The solar-powered freshwater solution for Linga Linga’s clinic is an important addition. With an average of 17 babies born each month at this clinic, the availability of clean tap water is essential to reducing the risk of infection and complications for mothers during labor and delivery, while also improving the daily routine of the clinic’s dedicated nurses.

Despite a global decline in the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) to 34.2% between 2000 and 2020, the MMR in the African region remains very high according to the integrated African Health Observatory (iAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO). In 2020, 69% of global maternal deaths occurred in the African region. Michel Olofsson concluded: “Each of these installations is essential and literally saves lives.”

About Project Vita

Project Vita was founded in 2015 by Michel Olofsson and is a nonprofit organization registered in the USA, Sweden and Mozambique. Its work is based on the principles of development cooperation. Its main purpose is to improve the living standards for people living in rural areas of Mozambique and Africa. The non-profit follows the mission to teach people the skills they need to become self-sufficient and prosperous, and to break the cycle of further dependence on charity. Their work focuses on connecting professionals from the West with those in the developing world to exchange their knowledge, learn from each other and to effect change and involve local communities in the planning and implementation of projects. Since 2015, the Non-profit has completed 12 projects in Mozambique and supervised more than 40 master and bachelor thesis for university students from two of the best engineering universities in Sweden, Lund and KTH (the royal institute of technology). They believe that effective technical solutions must begin with a deep understanding of the local context, allowing for adaptations that meet the specific needs of the area.

About Senergia

Senergia is a leading Swedish distributor of solar energy systems, electric vehicle charging and energy storage solutions for the markets in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. The company offers market-leading solar products, reliable installations, technical support, after-sales service, training and certifications for the industry. In 2023, the company launched the Senergia Sustainability Initiative and partnered with Project Vita to help improve the lives of people in Mozambique

Press release courtesy of LONGi

