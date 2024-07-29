New Dacia Spring Electric Car Costs Less Than £15,000

The 2024 Dacia Spring EV is a small electric car with a price just under £15,000 in the UK. It may be exactly what those who appreciate the cheapest EVs want — a very compact EV with the lowest price and lightweight (a little over 2,000 pounds). Its motor and battery are both small, which helps keep the weight down.

The car has a minimalistic interior and appears to be quite intentionally rather efficient. In fact, it may achieve about 5 miles per kilowatt-hour, according to the Fully Charged presenter, while using about a 27 kWh battery. The Dacia Spring press release says 14.6 kWh/62 miles (WLTP), which is just over 4 miles per kWh. (A third-party source said 4.3 miles per kWh.) The combined range is up to 140 miles WLTP, and for city driving it is about 190.

The Dacia Spring appears to have plenty of range for an around-town car and some light highway driving for short trips. Cars in the UK are driven, on average, less than 20 miles per day, according to this source.

If you read the user comments for the Fully Charged Dacia Spring EV video, they are mostly enthusiastic.

“Modern cars have got too complex, and there are too many electronic systems. We need simple, basic models like this. Some of us want to get from A to B. The average daily mileage in the UK is only 20 miles per day. This makes perfect sense as a daily run-around.”

“This is exactly what has been needed to finally get people into EVs. No wonder the 1st shipment is already sold out.”

“For its primary intended audience and use case, the Spring is spot on. Efficient, minimalist and, most importantly, affordable. As Jack says, “Everything you need and nothing you don’t.” We need more of these types of vehicles…and far fewer of the huge, bloated, inefficient SUVs that manufacturers continue to insist on producing.”

It was just 9 months ago that I created a post about the Citroen ë-C3 all-electric hatchback for €23,000. The latest Dacia Spring EV is even less than that. Now if we could only get them in North America.

Electric vehicles can be driven long distances in many instances provided there is adequate charging infrastructure. They really excel when used as daily drivers for work commutes and driving shorter distances, because they are far more energy efficient and quieter, can be charged at home, can be run on electricity from clean sources, never need to visit a gas station, etc. CleanTechnica has written about many of the benefits provided by electric vehicles. Typically, the EV benefits are unique, meaning they can’t be experienced with an internal combustion engine vehicle.

